 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 120120

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi was thankful for this shrine to psychiatric help. Who knew it was on Agate Street? Rosalie Marsh was onto Maggi this week, as was Nancy Wade.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 12 1 20

Psychiatric help, on Agate Street

 

