 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

LBUSD special board meeting to review, revise, adopt, or retire policies/bylaws on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Dec 2 at 1:15 p.m., the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) will hold a special board meeting via Zoom. LBUSD has established the following process for Board Members to review, revise, adopt, or retire policies/bylaws: Board Policy/Bylaw Workshop - Special Meeting; First Read - Regularly Scheduled Board Meeting; Second Read - Regularly Scheduled Board Meeting.

No action will be taken during this meeting. 

During the Board Policy/Bylaw Workshop, identified Board Policies and Bylaws will be reviewed by the Board, in coordination with Executive Cabinet members and Attorney Mark Bresee of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR).

Three of the 33 items listed are:

Anti-bullying: last revision – February 2020

The Governing Board recognizes the harmful effects of bullying on student well-being, student learning, and school attendance and strives to provide a safe school environment that protects students from physical and emotional harm. District employees shall establish student safety as a high priority and shall not tolerate bullying of any student. 

To view the entire document and specific proposed revisions, click here.

Suicide Prevention: last revision – April 2019

The Governing Board recognizes that suicide is a leading cause of death among youth and that school personnel who regularly interact with students are often in a position to recognize the warning signs of suicide and to offer appropriate referral and/or assistance. In an effort to reduce suicidal behavior and its impact on students and families, the Superintendent or designee shall develop measures and strategies for suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention. 

To view the entire document and specific proposed revisions, click here.

Student Board Members: last revision – September 2018

In order to enhance communication and collaboration between the Governing Board and the student body and to teach students the importance of civic involvement, the Board supports the participation of high school students in

district governance. 

To view the entire document and specific proposed revisions, click here.

The remaining 30 items to be discussed are: Comprehensive Local Plan for Special Education, Use of School Facilities and Grounds, Access to District Records, Uniform Complaint Procedures, Use of School Facilities and Grounds, Access to District Records, Food Service Operations/Cafeteria Fund,

Nutrition Program Compliance, Lactation Accommodation, Designation of Certificated Management Team, Certification, Employee Notifications, Assignment, Sexual Harassment, Exposure Control Plan for Bloodborne Pathogens, Universal Precautions, Employee Compensation, Designation of Classified Management Team, Intradistrict Open Enrollment, Interdistrict Attendance, Administering Medication and Monitoring Health Conditions, Infectious Diseases, Mental Health, Suspension and Expulsion/Due Process, Nondiscrimination/Harassment, Parent Notification, Sexual Harassment, Ceremonies and Observances, Physical Education and Activity, and Course of Study.

Changes to policies and bylaws are brought forward by staff when additions or revisions are made to State and/or Federal law(s), or when changes occur internally that may impact policies. Additions or changes to any one of more than 50 sections of State or Federal Code, Regulation, or Statute may impact Board policies/bylaws.

To access the meeting link and for the electronic submission public request form, click here.

 

