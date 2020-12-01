NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

LOCA welcomes new members with new benefits

LOCA Arts Education Laguna Beach invites all lovers of art to become members. “We love our members, and to say thank you, we’ve added many great new benefits!” stated Carla Meberg, President. These include the opportunity to win a “shout out” feature in an upcoming eNewsletter.

 “Art opens people’s hearts and minds,” stated Cindy Fletcher, board member. LOCA provides workshops, taught by professional local artists, to people of all ages and abilities in Laguna Beach, south Orange County, and online.”

Public offerings include the family-friendly Art and Sea Lions at Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and LOCA Art Talks, a popular lecture series featuring everyone from textile designers, to jewelry makers, to gallery owners. LOCA’s Outreach Workshops are conducted at schools and institutions including Waymakers Youth Shelter, the Boys & Girls Club, and more. 

LOCA welcomes card

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Lisa Mansour shows off LOCA’s new membership card

Workshops are provided for free, or at affordable prices, thanks to fundraising, donations, and membership fees LOCA receives. LOCA’s 2020 fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, therefore LOCA is enhancing its membership program. “We are relying on member fees now more than ever,” stated Vinita Voogd, LOCA Vice President. 

As a thank you, everyone who joins or renews now through December 31 will automatically be entered to win a “shout out” feature story in a winter 2021 eNewsletter. “We have such diverse and fascinating members – I can’t wait to read the stories of the winners,” said Carla Meberg, LOCA President.

LOCA welcomes art

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

LOCA hosts workshops at Glennwood House

Additional new benefits to members include discount and priority registration for classes, priority free admission to LOCA Art Talks, 10 percent discounts on all purchases at Laguna Art Supply, “buy one get one free” admission to Festival of Arts, 10 percent off tickets to Laguna Playhouse, 50 percent discounted admission to Laguna Art Museum, free admission to the annual LOCA membership celebration, invitations to special exhibitions, and more. Membership starts at $50. 

Go to www.locaarts.org/membership to become a member or call (949) 363-4700.

 

