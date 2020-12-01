NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

Laguna Dance Festival presents virtual gala “Dance Like No One’s Watching” on Friday

The Laguna Dance Festival has presented its 16th winter season as a series of virtual interactive events designed to get supporters on their feet and “dancing like no one’s watching” while keeping the organization strong through donations. 

Laguna Dance Festival’s primary public event, “Dance Like No One’s Watching,” will be held on Friday, Dec 4 at 6 p.m. and will help the nonprofit continue its work through this challenging time for the arts and artists. Audience members will experience a dance sampler highlighted by a world premiere by acclaimed international flamenco dancer Irene Rodríguez, filmed on location in Laguna Beach. This brand-new work was commissioned by Laguna Dance Festival in its effort to keep dancers dancing. 

Irene Rodríguez is a Cuban treasure, a world-famous teacher, choreographer, and performer. She worked as dancer and choreography consultant of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba and directed the Flamenco and Spanish Dance Program School at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in 2019. Rodríguez founded her own company, Compañía Irene Rodríguez. She directed Havan’s most prestigious Spanish dance academy, which she also founded. In 2018, the King of Spain granted her Spain’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Isabella the Catholic. 

The first 75 guests to purchase tickets will receive an autographed fan with which they can learn a flamenco-style fan dance as taught by Ms. Rodríguez for patrons of all ages and genders. The night will highlight performances by talented recipients of Laguna Dance Festival’s 2020 Young Artist Scholarship program. Despite the organization’s decreased funds and fundraising opportunities due to the pandemic, it nevertheless awarded scholarships. A special surprise announcement by a Laguna Beach celebrity will take center stage to round out the evening. Guests donating $100 or more will have access to the online December 4 performance and the entertaining fan dance instruction. To make a donation, got to www.lagunadancefestival.org. 

“One advantage of the virtual world is that you can dance with abandon as if no one’s watching,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director of Laguna Dance Festival. “You need not care whether you do all the steps correctly. We hope that arts lovers near and far will enjoy this presentation and contribute generously to make sure our organization has the resources to continue bringing dance and dance education to audiences in whatever form and to encourage young dancers to pursue their passion.”

 

