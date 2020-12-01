NewLeftHeader

Stay at Surf & Sand, help local artists in need

Surf & Sand Resort is offering a special promotion that supports local charity The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. Guests will enjoy 40 percent off the best available rate for bookings through March, when purchased on Giving Tuesday, today, December 1, 2020. A portion of each purchase will be donated to The Artists Fund. 

Top rated by Conde Nast and Travel and Leisure Magazines, Surf & Sand Resort is noted for its spectacular shorefront setting, easy beach access, soothing Aquaterra Spa, luxury amenities, and walkable Laguna Beach location.

Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth encourages everyone to stay at Surf & Sand this winter. Purchase on Giving Tuesday today, December 1, for stays through March 2021.

The Artists Fund provides aid to artists suffering hardship from disaster, medical necessity, or other unforeseen hardships. “We are extremely grateful to Surf & Sand Resort, and all those who buy on Giving Tuesday,” said Wendy Wirth, Artists Fund President. “This campaign will help ensure that our working artists stay healthy and productive, and honor the legacy of Laguna Beach as an artists’ colony.”

The offer is valid on stays through March 31, 2021. Blackout dates and some restrictions apply.

Purchase on December 1 by calling (844) 679-4689 or online at https://tinyurl.com/surfandsandlagunabeach.

For more information on The Artists Fund, visit visit www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949.

 

