NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Changes afoot for CIF scheduling as fall sports 120420

Changes afoot for CIF scheduling as fall sports put “on hold”

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced earlier this week that due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, all full practice and competition start dates for fall high school sports are “on hold” until after January 1, 2021 as it waits for state health officials to issue updated guidelines on youth sports.

According to the CIF, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) postponed the release of updated guidance for youth sports – with new guidance not expected until after the start of the new year.

Additionally, the CIF also announced the cancellation of all regional and state playoffs for this year’s fall sports.

“By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools,” the CIF said in a statement.

Another significant change – boys volleyball will be moved from Season 1 to Season 2 Sports to avoid the loss of another season. An updated Season 2 calendar to include boys volleyball will be released sometime in January, according to the CIF.

“This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH,” the CIF said.

Since early August, high school sports across the state have been prohibited from competition and limited to modified conditioning and skill training workouts.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.