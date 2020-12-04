NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Laguna Presbyterian’s “Season for Hope” 120420

Laguna Presbyterian’s “Season for Hope” offers a 2020 twist on holiday traditions

Embracing creative approaches to longstanding traditions, Laguna Presbyterian Church has found ways to celebrate Advent with the Laguna Beach community this year that honor the spirit of Christmas while respecting our collective need for safety during a pandemic. 

Beginning this Sunday, December 6, the church will kick off its “Season for Hope” series of Advent events with a socially-distanced opportunity to walk through the fully decorated church sanctuary, with live Christmas music provided by Evan Marshal on the mandolin. 

Laguna Pres Church Advent events photo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gary Mills

Laguna Presbyterian offers socially-distanced opportunity to walk through decorated church 

Those who look forward to lighting candles in the rose garden each year can have their candle lighting video recorded as part of the church’s online version of this “Silent Night” tradition. In place of the annual tamale dinner in Tankersley Hall, refrigerated “Tamales 2 Go” will be offered for sale to keep in touch with that tradition.

The Nativity will be moved from inside the rose garden to the outer corner of Forest Avenue and 2nd Street to allow for broader viewing and prevent crowding around that popular Christmas scene. Prayerful activities will be offered each evening around the church campus. 

For those who want to give back in the spirit of the season, there will be opportunities to aid Laguna locals in need. And for a good dose of holiday cheer, the preschool lawn will be filled with a variety of internationally themed Christmas trees decorated by the preschool classes.

“Season for Hope” activities will run from 5-7 p.m. across three weekends: December 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20. Adults, families, and children are all welcome.  Jazz pianist Gabe Rudner will be featured on December 13 and 19. The church’s traditional Christmas Concert will be video recorded this year and will play as part of the sanctuary walk-through December 20.

“It’s been such a challenging year for everyone,” said Rev. Dr. Kathy Sizer.  “This is our way of offering to the community many of their cherished Christmas opportunities that celebrate the hope of Christmas.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave. 

To explore the church’s offerings online, visit www.lagunapreschurch.org.

 

