 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Guest Column Check in on loved ones’ mental health 120420

Guest Column

Check in on loved ones’ mental health this holiday season

By Ryan Roemer, Psy.D. 

Manager of Adolescent Mental Health and Psychiatric Emergency Triage Services at Mission Hospital’s Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach campuses

The holiday season is officially here. In years past, this season consisted of family get togethers, office parties, dinners with friends, ice skating, and more. But, because of COVID-19, the 2020 holidays look a little different. 

As Laguna Beach and Orange County residents are encouraged to continue to stay home and physically distance, it will become even more important to check in on each other’s mental health. 

The continued lack of physical connection, especially for our older community members, can lead to feelings of loneliness and sadness, only to be heightened by immediate family members living far away or the reminder of a loved one’s death. 

That’s why, this year more than ever, it is important to maintain connections with loved ones to support positive mental health. Here are tips to remain connected this holiday season. 

Physical distance doesn’t equal social distance: It’s hard to escape the phrase “physical distance” when catching up on the news or chatting with friends on the phone. It’s important to recognize that practicing physical distancing doesn’t have to come at the sacrifice of maintaining essential social connections with friends and family. Schedule weekly phone or video check-ins with immediate family members and friends – hearing and seeing them, while also sharing stories from your week, can do wonders for your mental health. 

Ask loved ones how they are doing: Too often, the default to feelings of stress, loneliness, and sadness is to pretend that nothing is wrong. But, pushing down these mental health struggles can only harm loved ones in the long term. And some might not even know how to voice that they are struggling. Make a conscious effort to frequently check in with friends and family by asking them how they are doing and be prepared to listen. 

Check in with yourself: One thing that we have all learned from COVID-19 is that everyone has felt some sort of stress or anxiety over the last 10 months. It’s normal to experience these feelings during challenging times. But it’s important to not let these feelings overwhelm you, which can often feel easier said than done. Recognize that you’re not alone and that these feelings will pass.

How do you know if a loved one or friend might be struggling with their mental health? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), below are signs to watch for: 

--Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones, financial situation or job, or loss of support services

--Changes in sleep or eating patterns

--Difficulty sleeping or concentrating 

--Worsening of chronic health problems

--Worsening of mental health conditions 

--Increased use of tobacco and/or alcohol and other substances

Ultimately, help is available – contact your doctor or a mental health practitioner at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach to learn more. 

