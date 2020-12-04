No fuss, no muss with a bounty of holiday shopping finds right in our own backyard
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
This is the second in a five-part series highlighting local businesses for holiday shopping – keep it simple, stay local, and support our shops and restaurants.
The Pacific Coast Highway corridor from the HIP District south houses a mix of diverse and delightful holiday shopping and dining opportunities. There is something for everyone on your gift list, including the always appreciated gift cards. Just jump in the car and get started.
7 Roots is rooted in eco-friendly brands and products
Traveling south, 7 Roots, owned by Laguna native Paulina Rothe, is a small but delightful boutique that holds an abundance of locally-designed clothing and has a charming vibe. Rothe’s father owned and designed for his own store, Tops, in Laguna for over 30 years, and she’s carrying on the tradition of selling one-of-a-kind pieces.
The store also features jewelry from local artists (a few from the Sawdust Festival) and artists from Los Angeles all the way down to San Diego.
“My shop carries ethically and sustainably sourced brands,” Rothe says. “I was recently ‘green’ certified. I run the shop as eco-friendly as possible. I use all natural fibers and avoid products from China.”
A bonanza of games at Pearl Street General Store
If you can’t find something you want to buy at Pearl Street General Store, which is family run, you won’t find it anywhere. Owner Michele Reynolds says, “We carry a little something for everyone and try to stay fresh with our merchandise. We’re here for the locals. There’s always jewelry on sale. We always have a ‘buy one bottle of wine, get one free’ deal going on.”
Their wine selection is wonderful and reasonably priced.
Reynolds’ nephew Chase tends the vintage bar (which is currently closed, but they have outside seating). Shoppers can enjoy the patio area for a drink and/or a bite of food before or after shopping.
Pearl Street General Store front patio, and there is also one in the back
When Reynolds says “something for everyone,” she means it – great stocking stuffers like spices, salts, pasta from Venice, and lollipops with sticks that you plant in the ground (once you’re done eating) and they sprout roses. They also sell vintage cookbooks, their own line of jams and jellies, greeting cards, a huge table of uncommon games, dog toys, totes, beach items, and unique candles that smell like fruit loop cereal, dirt, and even money. The list is endless. You have to see it to believe it.
You’ll find flowers and festive Christmas items at The Black Iris
Flowers from The Black Iris always make fantastic gifts, and you don’t even need to leave home. The store also sells beautiful handmade jewelry made by Debbie Ochoa.
Bill Merrill, owner of The Black Iris, Inc., says, “The Black Iris was established in our current location in Laguna Beach on December 17, 1982. We are entering our 39th holiday season. Our showroom offers giftware, home décor, candles, orchid planters, and a treasure chest full of Christmas trees, ornamentation, and a full array of custom floral designs for the holiday and year-round. We deliver throughout Orange County. We do full in-home holiday design, as well as gift florals, centerpieces, and fresh poinsettias. Call us for our complete selection at (949) 497-2282 or visit our website at www.theblackiris.com.”
Treasures of Montage
When one thinks of Montage Laguna Beach, it usually brings to mind the lovely setting and ocean view. However, the resort has a trio of terrific shops. What better place to shop and then enjoy the festive holiday-adorned lounge as you sip some champagne and enjoy the view?
Treasures of Montage is their signature store, carrying men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and accessories that change with the seasons. The store features luxury brands and designers such as 360 Cashmere and Peter Millan. The shop also offers designer jewelry.
Elaine Kim will host a Trunk Show on Dec 4-6
Shoppers at Montage can also find everyday elevated essentials from designer Elaine Kim. Designed for busy women travelers, the Elaine Kim Collection is a curated wardrobe solution of coordinating styles.
R&R Surplus casual wear
R&R Surplus is known for its luxurious casual wear, including simple and casual sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweatpants in many popular styles for women and men. The gym-chic boutique also exclusively features their children’s clothing line.
What might seem an unlikely place to holiday shop, Base Camp at The Ranch is jam-packed with gift items. Situated in the resort’s former Pro Shop (remodeled in March), Base Camp is a retail concept and one-stop shop for golf rentals and gear, plus handmade goods curated from Laguna Beach artists, brands, and makers. There’s an assortment of rare finds such as Himalayan Candles with fragrances like Bourbon Vanilla.
Base Camp at The Ranch
Other interesting items include handmade wood block prints by the late surf legend Pat Tobin, children’s picture books by local musician and environmentalist Joel Harper, and home treasures by Tuvalu. Base Camp is also the only retail store to offer Sea Candy, a handcrafted and upcycled sea glass jewelry line created by local artisan and Ranch team member Josh Sedor.
Don’t forget the vittles. Shopping makes you hungry. Along this PCH corridor is a plentiful supply of restaurants – Maro Wood Grill, Wine Gallery, Dizz’s As Is, The Drake, Ruby’s Diner, zpizza, Starfish, O Fine Japanese Cuisine, La Sirena Grill, Coyote Grill, Papa’s Tacos, Neapolitan Pizzeria and Birreria, AhbA, Laguna Thai by the Sea, and the above-mentioned Montage and Harvest at The Ranch – to keep dining simple and local.