 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Laguna Beach Parents Club to host 120420

Laguna Beach Parents Club to host “Jingle Along the Way!” fundraiser on December 13

On Sunday, Dec 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is hosting “Jingle Along the Way,” a holiday safari and toy and canned food drive benefiting local charities.    

LBPC invites residents to put on their matching holiday jammies, hop into their cars with the family, donations, and kiddos’ letters to Santa and experience the holiday spirit from the comfort of their cars. “Jingle Along The Way” with KX FM 104.7 and a Google Map that details a festive drive full of fun while viewing decorated houses throughout Laguna. 

Kim McMurray, co-president of LBPC, says, “We did a Laguna Beach Parents Club car safari for Easter, and it was so fun for the kids. Since many of us won’t be seeing friends and family this year due to COVID-19 and a lot of events have been canceled, we wanted to do something special for our kids and community.”

Laguna Beach lights

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Enjoy beautiful Christmas lights 

“So as a club, we create a planning committee and threw all our energy into this event. We also wanted to get involvement with the LB community (outside of just our club) to make it extra special. So, we have partnered with the Boys & Girls Club as well as local charities and businesses to help support this event. Philanthropy is part of our mission and so having a component where families can donate to those in need was really important for us. And it’s something anyone can enjoy from the safety of their car!”

“Jingle Along the Way” will include: homes decorated with merry cheer,

candy cane lane, caroling carolers, delicious hot chocolate (bring your own cup), family holiday portraits, and more! 

Participants should make sure to drive by and say “hi” to Santa! Letters to Santa can be dropped off directly in his mailbox, then check out a police car and maybe, just maybe...a fire truck. Also, tune into KX FM 104.7, which will be following along and playing favorite holiday tunes. 

LBPC is partnering with Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Beach Police Department, and Laguna Beach Youth Shelter to donate canned goods and toys for children of all ages.

All donors will receive a “Silent Night Raffle Ticket” with a chance to win amazing prizes from the event sponsors: Beach House, Ballesteros Group, Tutu School, Little Bohemian, Kokopelli Gallery, Spa Del Rio, Starfish, MamaBe Studio, and more.

Laguna Beach lights

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Jingle Along the Way” past festive decorated houses

Here are the ways to safely join in the holiday family fun: 

--Decorate your house with holiday lights and cheer.

--To enter your address to be listed on the Google map for all to enjoy, click here.

--For “Jingle Along the Way” Google Map, click here.

--To write a Letter to Santa, click here. Put on your holiday jammies and Tune into KX FM 104.7 and enjoy the ride! 

--Donations drop-off, Silent Night Raffle Tickets, Santa, fire truck, and police car will be located at the Boys & Girls Club. 

--Photo Opp: If participants want “Matching Jammy Social Distance Holiday Family Portraits,” the wonderful Stu News’ in-house photographer, Mary Hurlbut, will be onsite at the Boys and Girls Club from 5:30-7 p.m. No appointments necessary. $20 cash or Venmo. 

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is run by community volunteers. The club’s mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities. The LBPC strives to help families grow and flourish in the community. 

For more information about LBPC, go to www.lagunabeachparentsclub.com.

 

