 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Lost and found: LBPD officers connect jettisoned packages with owners

On Monday, the Laguna Beach Police Department posted on Twitter, “After a delivery truck spilled some precious cargo along the roadway earlier today, we took it upon ourselves to hand deliver the jettisoned packages to their owners.”

Courtesy of LBPD

Officer Natasha Hernandez and Officer Brian Griep sort packages

Although not normally part of their job descriptions, LBPD officers acted as couriers and returned about 25 packages to their owners. LBPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Cota said an Amazon delivery truck lost the packages in the hills on Nyes Place. 

Packing up

Packing up

They had been in two large containers and were eventually collected by public works crews in the area, who took them to the police department.

The officers determined the packages were from Amazon and contacted the company.

Cota said Amazon just writes off the lost packages with an insurance claim and re-sends out the goods.

Courtesy of LBPD

Officer Brian Griep delivering packages to a happy recipient

Evidently, that wasn’t a satisfactory approach, because the police officers came up with a different plan. With help from other city staffers, several officers delivered the packages themselves to the intended recipients, Cota said.

In an earlier interview, Cota said of the package recipients, “I guess they were ecstatic. For us it’s all about customer service. It’s more than just enforcement. It’s the customer service that goes along with it.”

 

