 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

COVID-19: 1,966 new cases and 15 new deaths 120520

COVID-19: 1,966 new cases and 15 new deaths reported in OC, 4 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,618 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 15 new deaths reported today (December 5). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 1,966 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today, marking a seven-day surge of 8,935 new cases countywide and 84,853 cumulative cases to date.

The county reports that there have been 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including four new cases reported today and 30 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

The county reports that 18 percent of ICU beds and 56 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 842 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+96 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 193 are in ICU (-2 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 61,716 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 5, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

