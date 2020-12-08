NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Regional Stay-at-Home Order began Sunday night 120820

Regional Stay-at-Home Order began Sunday night, to last at least three weeks

According to information released by the County of Orange and the City of Laguna Beach, regional intensive care unit capacity has dropped below 15 percent, triggering additional COVID-19 restrictions under the Regional Stay-at-Home Order from the state.

So, as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the following sectors have closed and need to remain closed:

--Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

--Indoor Recreational Facilities

--Hair Salons and Barbershops

--Personal Care Services

–Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

--Movie Theaters

--Wineries

--Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

--Family Entertainment Centers

--Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

--Limited Services

--Live Audience Sports

--Amusement Parks

The following sectors in the Southern California Region will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing requirements:

--Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink, or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

--Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

--Shopping Centers: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

--Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

--Restaurants: Allow only for takeout, pickup, or delivery.

--Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

--Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

--Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The state Stay-at-Home Order does not modify existing state guidance regarding K-12 schools. 

The following sectors are allowed to remain open in the Southern California Region when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including masking and physical distancing: 

--Critical infrastructure

--Non-urgent medical and dental care

--Childcare and pre-K

The Southern California Region will remain in the Regional Stay-at-Home Order status for at least three weeks. The Southern California Region may come out of the Stay-a Home Order after three weeks, if at that time, hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15 percent. Then individual counties such as Orange County will return to our Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier determined by their case rate and test positivity. If the ICU capacity for the Southern California Region is less than 15 percent after the three-week period, the ICU capacity will be assessed weekly to determine when the order can be lifted.

In addition, the state’s Stay-at-Home will place the following restrictions on counties in the Southern California Region on non-essential travel lodging:

--Except as otherwise required by law, no hotel or lodging entity in California shall accept or honor out-of-state reservations for non-essential travel, unless the reservation is for at least the minimum time period required for quarantine and the persons identified in the reservation will quarantine in the hotel or lodging entity until after that time period has expired. 

During this time, the state Stay-at-Home order encourages members of the same household to maintain physical and mental health by safely going to a park, hike, walk, or bike ride when safe to do so and socially distanced. Orange County residents are also encouraged to keep connected with loved ones virtually. 

For more information, visit the state’s COVID-19 website.

 

