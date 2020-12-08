This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Guest Column

Check in on loved ones’ mental health this holiday season

By Ryan Roemer, Psy.D.

Manager of Adolescent Mental Health and Psychiatric Emergency Triage Services at Mission Hospital’s Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach campuses

The holiday season is officially here. In years past, this season consisted of family get togethers, office parties, dinners with friends, ice skating, and more. But, because of COVID-19, the 2020 holidays look a little different.

As Laguna Beach and Orange County residents are encouraged to continue to stay home and physically distance, it will become even more important to check in on each other’s mental health.

The continued lack of physical connection, especially for our older community members, can lead to feelings of loneliness and sadness, only to be heightened by immediate family members living far away or the reminder of a loved one’s death.

That’s why, this year more than ever, it is important to maintain connections with loved ones to support positive mental health. Here are tips to remain connected this holiday season.

Physical distance doesn’t equal social distance: It’s hard to escape the phrase “physical distance” when catching up on the news or chatting with friends on the phone. It’s important to recognize that practicing physical distancing doesn’t have to come at the sacrifice of maintaining essential social connections with friends and family. Schedule weekly phone or video check-ins with immediate family members and friends – hearing and seeing them, while also sharing stories from your week, can do wonders for your mental health.

Ask loved ones how they are doing: Too often, the default to feelings of stress, loneliness, and sadness is to pretend that nothing is wrong. But, pushing down these mental health struggles can only harm loved ones in the long term. And some might not even know how to voice that they are struggling. Make a conscious effort to frequently check in with friends and family by asking them how they are doing and be prepared to listen.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Ryan Roemer, Psy.D.

Check in with yourself: One thing that we have all learned from COVID-19 is that everyone has felt some sort of stress or anxiety over the last 10 months. It’s normal to experience these feelings during challenging times. But it’s important to not let these feelings overwhelm you, which can often feel easier said than done. Recognize that you’re not alone and that these feelings will pass.

How do you know if a loved one or friend might be struggling with their mental health? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), below are signs to watch for:

--Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones, financial situation or job, or loss of support services

--Changes in sleep or eating patterns

--Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

--Worsening of chronic health problems

--Worsening of mental health conditions

--Increased use of tobacco and/or alcohol and other substances

Ultimately, help is available – contact your doctor or a mental health practitioner at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach to learn more.

Both Mission Hospital’s Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach hospitals were recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in South Orange County.

LBUMW offers online marketplace, great for holiday shopping

Laguna Beach United Methodist Women have launched an Online Marketplace, a great venue for holiday shopping, and invite the community to check it out at the link here.

Members of United Methodist Women at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church had a problem. For many years, they’ve held a Fall Boutique at the church to sell handcrafted items in order to raise money for various mission projects.

A group had met during the year creating girls’ dresses, quilts, table runners, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations, unique accessories, sock toys, and other gift items. They had inventory, but the church was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they didn’t have an outlet.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMW website

This kitchen scarf/cook’s boa is available for purchase

However, Kathy Scroggie of Laguna Niguel, who is in charge of the Boutique, and Cathy Fry of Laguna Beach, who hosted the monthly work mornings, had an inspiration. “We’ve embraced technology,” says Scroggie. “Instead of the in-person Boutique of the past years, we’re switching over to an Online Marketplace.”

The UMW’s Marketplace went online about a month ago and business is booming. It operates as smoothly as the well-known e-tail organizations. Purchases are safely delivered to locals. Prices include delivery costs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMW website

This hand-decorated children’s dress is available for purchase

“We hope the community will do some of their Christmas shopping on our Marketplace,” says Scroggie. And there will be more. She adds, “As the seasons change, so will our inventory.”

Funds raised from the Marketplace will go to the following organizations: Family Assistance Ministries, Friendship Shelter, Illumination Foundation, Laguna Food Pantry, Vera’s Sanctuary, David and Margaret Youth and Family Services, Working Wardrobes, Africa University, and IEFT (Indigenous Educational Foundation of Tanzania).

To shop LBUMW’s Online Marketplace, click here.

Local writers published in book of short stories and essays inspired by COVID-19

A bad case of cabin fever got you down? A cure for pandemic boredom is reading a good book. Writing in Place: Stories from the Pandemic (Mars Street Press) features short stories and essays by local writers. The book was inspired by COVID-19 and the range of emotional experiences brought about by this surreal time.

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, author of Pen on Fire: A Busy Woman’s Guide to Igniting the Writer Within, and host of the public radio show and podcast Writers on Writing, brings together 17 writers from her long-term writing workshops, Writers Block Party, and the Literary Possé, to produce this eclectic collection.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Writing in Place” is available on Amazon

According to DeMarco-Barrett, the editor of this collection, “The pieces range from the dystopian to the apocalyptic. There are mystery stories, as well as stories exploring love and grief. Together, the compilation celebrates the triumph of the human spirit and the importance of art during dark times.”

This diverse roster of writers includes Dina Andre, Nancy Carpenter, Cindy Trane Christeson, Angela Cybulski, Phil Doran, Anne Dunham, Jennifer Irani, Stephanie King, Jan Mannino, Rosalia Mattern, Marla Noel, Lisa Richter, Dianne Russell, Catherine Singer, Marrie Stone, Laurie Sullivan, and Judy Wagner.

To purchase on Amazon, click here.

After you purchase the book, please be sure to leave a review.

For more information, contact Barbara DeMarco-Barrett at penonfire@earthlink.net.

FOA offers seat naming rights in the Pageant of the Masters iconic Irvine Bowl Amphitheater

The Festival of Arts, producer of the legendary Pageant of the Masters, has launched its first-ever, limited-opportunity fundraising program to name seats in the iconic Irvine Bowl Amphitheater in Laguna Beach. Patrons, art lovers, and the community are invited to support the nearly 90-year-old art tradition and help safeguard its future by joining its new exclusive Pageant Legacy Society.

Pageant Legacy Society member’s names will be engraved on plaques and affixed to one of the organization’s famous red seats, which offers donors the opportunity to become a permanent part of Festival of Arts history. Seats may be named to celebrate the memory of a loved one, honor an arts enthusiast, or promote an organization.

The seat-naming donation levels are:

--Irvine Bowl Philanthropist - $2,000 for a Loge seat

--Irvine Bowl Benefactor - $1,000 for a Main Tier seat

--Irvine Bowl Patron - $500 for a Director Tier seat

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Actress Sarah Drew sitting in the Irvine Bowl

Specific seat location requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, each name will be published on the Festival’s website and printed in the annual Souvenir Program. To become a Pageant Legacy Society Member, visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society today. Seat naming gifts are tax-deductible.

“We hope this gifting opportunity will not only help us recover from the cancellation of our 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also remind future audiences of those individuals who made a personal commitment to help make the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters possible during what seems to be an impossible time in history,” said David Perry, president of the Festival of Arts.

Perry also acknowledged and thanked former Laguna Beach mayor and professional fundraiser Elizabeth Pearson for originating the Pageant Legacy Society concept. “The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are a significant part of Laguna Beach’s history. For those of us who call Laguna ‘home,’ it is incumbent upon us to help ensure that they continue to thrive in order to support our artists and to preserve the definition of who we are,” said Pearson.

Tony Ciabattoni, a longtime resident who lives in Lagunita, couldn’t agree more. When he heard that the Festival and Pageant needed assistance, without hesitation, he donated $30,000 through his Laguna Legacy Fund.

The Fund was established in 2005 with a mission of aiding both Laguna Beach individuals and nonprofit organizations in need. He wanted this particular grant to be contributed to three specific areas: naming seats through the Pageant Legacy Society; Pageant tickets for first responders and military; and for art scholarships.

“While this grant comes from the Laguna Legacy Fund, please know that it is being made in the name of the Community of Lagunita,” said Ciabattoni. He continued, “We’re all so fortunate to live in this truly unique city and I can’t imagine that anything exemplifies it more than the artistic and creative beauty of the Pageant of the Masters. We just can’t risk losing this important piece of our historic identity. I would encourage everyone to make a contribution to the seat naming campaign to keep the Pageant alive.”

All proceeds will help the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters build upon its art legacy and keep the nonprofit organization a Laguna Beach staple for years to come. The support will ensure that the Festival continues to make the arts accessible to the community by creating quality summer productions and exhibits; providing career and income opportunities for visual and performing artists; presenting hands-on art workshops’ and importantly, awarding scholarships to local students – the artists and art patrons of the future.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

LOCA welcomes new members with new benefits

LOCA Arts Education Laguna Beach invites all lovers of art to become members. “We love our members, and to say thank you, we’ve added many great new benefits!” stated Carla Meberg, President. These include the opportunity to win a “shout out” feature in an upcoming eNewsletter.

“Art opens people’s hearts and minds,” stated Cindy Fletcher, board member. LOCA provides workshops, taught by professional local artists, to people of all ages and abilities in Laguna Beach, south Orange County, and online.”

Public offerings include the family-friendly Art and Sea Lions at Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and LOCA Art Talks, a popular lecture series featuring everyone from textile designers, to jewelry makers, to gallery owners. LOCA’s Outreach Workshops are conducted at schools and institutions including Waymakers Youth Shelter, the Boys & Girls Club, and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Lisa Mansour shows off LOCA’s new membership card

Workshops are provided for free, or at affordable prices, thanks to fundraising, donations, and membership fees LOCA receives. LOCA’s 2020 fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, therefore LOCA is enhancing its membership program. “We are relying on member fees now more than ever,” stated Vinita Voogd, LOCA Vice President.

As a thank you, everyone who joins or renews now through December 31 will automatically be entered to win a “shout out” feature story in a winter 2021 eNewsletter. “We have such diverse and fascinating members – I can’t wait to read the stories of the winners,” said Carla Meberg, LOCA President.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

LOCA hosts workshops at Glennwood House

Additional new benefits to members include discount and priority registration for classes, priority free admission to LOCA Art Talks, 10 percent discounts on all purchases at Laguna Art Supply, “buy one get one free” admission to Festival of Arts, 10 percent off tickets to Laguna Playhouse, 50 percent discounted admission to Laguna Art Museum, free admission to the annual LOCA membership celebration, invitations to special exhibitions, and more. Membership starts at $50.

Go to www.locaarts.org/membership to become a member or call (949) 363-4700.