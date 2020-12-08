NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

80.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Tangerine tranquility 120820

Tangerine tranquility

Tangerine tranquility boat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Michele Monda

A lone boat on the peaceful sea

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.