 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Spirit of the holidays comes to LB Library Fairy Garden with extra special decorations

By DIANNE RUSSELL

As residents know, the magical Fairy and Butterfly Garden at the Laguna Beach Library miraculously changes with the seasons. However, it’s not a miracle, it’s the inspiration and work of Laguna artist and sculptor Jessica deStefano, known as “the Butterfly Lady,” the woman behind the garden. She not only designed it, she maintains and decorates it.

Over the last six years, the garden has evolved into a focal point, especially during the holidays.

Each year, thanks to deStefano, on Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and during the Christmas season, the garden dons the decorations of the holiday being celebrated. 

Spirit of believe

The most wonderful time of the year

Karyn Philippsen, president of Friends of the Library, says, “This year is extra, extra special. Jessica outdid herself.”

Now is the perfect time to drive or stroll by the library and take in all the decorations. 

Without the official Tree/Hospitality Night to bring some seasonal cheer, the garden, which can be viewed from all four corner stop signs, can’t help but bring a smile and a bit of much-needed holiday spirit to everyone who sees it.

“At this time of year, we need something to feel good about. A little bit of good goes a long way,” says Philippsen.

Spirit of snowman

Baby snowman

Driving by is fine but strolling by is even better. Philippsen suggests getting up close to view the little pockets of bewitching surprises, and the little ones can, as always, leave notes that will be answered.

Who would have guessed that all this started with unkempt garden?

One day about six years ago, the librarian at Laguna Beach Library looked out the window to see a woman tending the overgrown garden in front of the library entrance. Jessica deStefano didn’t announce herself as the garden rescuer, she merely saw a need and got busy. 

That was just the beginning. In the ensuing years, she has been unceasingly transforming the space into a magical fairy garden, lush with plants and vibrant flowers and populated with a neighborhood of fairy houses and enchanting butterflies.

Spirit of fairies

Happy Holidays in the Fairy Garden

The garden is a special treat for children, who leave messages in the fairy houses. The messages are answered. 

Additionally, deStefano has written a book about the garden: Where Fairies Dance.

Putting the enchantment of a garden together with the wonder of the holidays, even now in these unprecedented times, can’t help but spark a little joy. 

The Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St. 

Even magical places need to be maintained – deStefano has been tending the garden for quite some time, and she’s seeking volunteer helpers to assist her. 

If there are any garden elves interested in helping, call (949) 497-1733.

 

