 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 120820

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

December 8, 2020

A December to remember: 1997 broke records

Dennis 5Now is the time of year when our earliest sunset occurs at 4:42 p.m. at our latitude, and that’ll happen until December 12 when it begins setting a little later each day. By the winter solstice on December 21 it will set at 4:48 p.m. It won’t set until 5 p.m. or later until January 9.

The second coldest night on record occurred on this date in 1978, with a low of 26 in town and 22 out in the canyon. The coldest night on record occurred in early January of 1949 when it was 24 in town and an unofficial 19 out in the canyon. That’s the week when it snowed in Laguna with 2-3 inches falling at Top of the World, elevation 1,105 feet.

Turning back the clock to the weekend of December 6-7, 1997, one of the most dramatic weather events of all time occurred in Laguna with record-setting rains. From 12:30 a.m. on December 6 to 12:30 a.m. on December 7, a record-setting 8.08 inches of rain fell, eclipsing the old 24-hour total of 7.74 inches set in September of 1939 from a high-end tropical storm. 

Early on December 6, a total of 6.85 inches fell in just seven hours between 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., with 2.65 of that falling in just one hour between 3 and 4 a.m. The NOAA tagged the 6.85-inch downpour a 100-year event, and the 2.65 a 500-year event. An inch an hour around here is a big deal, so 2.65 shattered all records.

These Biblical rains were all convective in nature, the product of a very deep upper-level low pressure that slowly drifted south from the Point Conception area late on Friday, Dec 5. As the low was drifting to the south, it rapidly intensified as cold, unstable air from the north hooked up with warm, moist, unstable subtropical air feeding into the system from the south. The barometric pressure began plunging rapidly, dropping from 1,012 millibars at 9 p.m. on Friday to 996 millibars only six hours later at 3 a.m. Saturday. 

By 1 a.m. Saturday, the center of the low was just 100 miles off the Laguna coast and reached its maximum intensity as an expansive area of heavy thunderstorms rotated around the system, pumping huge amounts of moisture into a narrow band that was only about 25 miles wide, extending from Newport Beach to San Clemente. At the same time, strong southeast winds up to 35 mph buffeted the area.

The first band of heavy rain struck about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, accompanied by intense lightning and ear-piercing thunder. After two hours it wasn’t letting up at all, in fact it was pouring even harder. Then the hail came in spurts with some stones approaching ping pong ball size, which is really big hail for here, as normally it’s around pea-sized when it does hail. Hail is a really rare event in these parts. After seven hours of nonstop downpours, my rain gauge collected 6.85 inches. An additional 1.23 inches fell between Saturday mid-morning and midnight, and when all was said and done, we ended up with 8.08 inches for that 24-hour period. 

The crazy thing is, that 8.08 in just 24 hours is more rain than we’ve had in 12 seasons since 1950! Laguna Canyon Road was buried in two to three feet of mud and debris all the way up to El Toro Road, so it was closed for over a week along that stretch of road. See what a strong El Nino can do? We’ll be lucky if we even get 8.08 this 2020-21 season. 

Stay tuned on that one, ALOHA!

 

