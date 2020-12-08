NewLeftHeader

 December 8, 2020

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes Corey Welles

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes Corey Welles on Friday to discuss sustainable horticulture

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome its fourth speaker of the 2020/21 year, Corey Welles, a well-known horticulturist from Lotusland and lifelong biodiversity advocate. At the club’s virtual meeting on Friday, Welles will discuss sustainable horticulture. 

Welles will discuss how to harness local ecology to work with you, push for biodiversity at all levels of the garden-soil to insects and birds, avoid chemicals, and be very generous with organic materials, while developing habitat. 

Corey Welles pruning roses 

Mr. Welles is a graduate of the Santa Barbara City College Environmental Horticulture Program with additional classes in botany, zoology, ornithology, entomology, marine biology, and leaf litter analysis. He is certified by Soil Food Web inc. in compost tea production. 

Welles is also one of the leading sustainable horticulture consultants advising such groups as UC Berkeley Botanical Garden, Descanso Gardens, The Huntington Garden, Santa Barbara City, and other local and regional groups. His goal is to teach how to implement and customize sustainable systems when partnering with the environment. 

Corey Welles amid flowers 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to hear this fabulous speaker, become a member, and attend LBGC’s Zoom meetings. Join in this Friday, Dec 11 at 10 a.m. The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC. Membership information is available on at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org

The new COVID-19 recommendations and shutdowns of Orange County can be the impetus you need to try something new, like the Laguna Beach Garden Club. 

The LBGC has speakers and gardening opportunities you can benefit from while social distancing. Consider joining today to begin your benefits from membership and help the LBGC mission. 

Visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org for more information.

 

