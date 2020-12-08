NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Laguna soccer player Francis Jacobs featured 120820

Laguna soccer player Francis Jacobs featured in OCSC Rangers FC documentary Path to Glory

Local Francis Jacobs, the youngest male soccer pro in U.S. history, appears in the OCSC/Rangers FC documentary Path to Glory, which has been picked up by CBS Sports Network. Episode One will air today, Tuesday, Dec 8 at 3:30 p.m., and Episode Two will air on Wednesday, Dec 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The documentary was specifically chosen by CBS Sports Network to complement its UEFA Champions League and overall soccer coverage in the U.S.

The four-part documentary follows the professional journeys of three young players from each club as they cross the Atlantic to live and train far from home in the other’s country (Glasgow and Orange County), with the goal of advancing their careers and someday playing for Rangers first team in front of 55,000 fans at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. 

Laguna soccer jersey

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Francis Jacobs makes his professional soccer debut at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on September 18

Ultimately, all the players return to the U.S. to compete for minutes in the USL with OCSC during a global pandemic. Over the course of the season, all of the players featured in the documentary made appearances for OCSC, culminating with the historic transfer of Orange County SC goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes to Rangers FC, the transfer of Danny Finlayson to Scottish Premiership club St. Mirren FC, and the loan of Cammy Palmer to Clyde FC.

The three featured Orange County SC players are all from Southern California: Francis Jacobs (Laguna Beach), Aaron Cervantes (Chino Hills), and Diego Lopez (Chino).

To watch the Path to Glory trailer, click here.

 

