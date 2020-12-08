NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM partner 120820

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM partner for Live! at the Museum this Thursday

On Thursday, Dec 10 at 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum will present their joint monthly Live! at the Museum concert. While the museum is not yet open for public programs, they are pleased to offer a “virtual concert” made possible by the Ryan Whyman Trio. 

The trio includes pianist and composer Ryan Whyman, violinist Karenza Peacock, and cellist Keith Williams.

Ryan Whyman is a gifted pianist and composer with a diverse array of influences. At age six he began studying classical piano with world-renowned Sofia Zukerman and developed a passion for improvisation from an early age. As Ryan grew older, his classical piano skills quickly expanded into the jazz realm, as well as the realms of pop, rock, and other genres. 

Laguna Beach Ryan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ryan Whyman of the Ryan Whyman Trio 

His musicianship and versatility has led to him playing regularly at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, performing in a production of Les Miserábles in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage, Alaska, playing in ensembles of all shapes and sizes around Southern California, and many other opportunities. 

Kerenza Peacock is a British violinist who lives in Los Angeles. She attended the Royal Academy of Music, studying with Howard Davis, and for two years was a Leverhulme Chamber Music Fellow. In 1998, the Pavão Quartet was formed, and Peacock and her group became popular artists on Classic FM, BBC Radio 3, and BBC Radio 2. 

Laguna Beach Kerenza

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kerenza Peacock will perform on the violin 

Peacock has recorded many albums with the Pavão Quartet, though she has also pursued a career as a violin soloist with the Trafalgar Sinfonia in St Martin-in-the-Fields, and recorded crossover music with Adele, Paul McCartney, Céline Dion, Noel Gallagher, CeeLo Green, and P!nk, among other pop artists. She has recorded for Naxos and Signum Classics.

Keith Williams graduated from New England Conservatory Preparatory School with honors studying under Eugene Kim and is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Music degree at Juilliard School under Timothy Eddy. 

In high school, as part of the inaugural class for “From the Top’s” year-long Center for the Development of Arts Leadership program, Keith and his team developed a year-long program to bring music into the lives of patients undergoing cancer treatment at Boston’s AstraZeneca Hope Lodge. 

Laguna Beach Keith

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cellist Keith Williams 

The previous summer, he collaborated with friends to form a chamber group, which played concerts raising money for CureSearch for Children’s Cancer. Then and now, he volunteers his time to play concerts in hospitals and nursing homes. 

Keith has won New England Conservatory’s Preparatory School concerto competition and placed second in the American Association of Christian Schools’ nationwide competition after placing first in the Massachusetts chapter of the competition. Keith has performed in masterclasses with such artists as Scott Kluksdahl, Frans Helmerson, and the Borromeo and Colorado string quartets, and has collaborated with artists such as pianist Max Levinson and oboist Peggy Pearson.

To watch the free performance, tune in at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-ryan-whyman-trio

Note: Live! at the Q, Laguna Beach Live!’s monthly partnership with The Susi Q, presenting free special virtual performances of rising stars in chamber music, has been postponed in keeping with current state safety measures. This month’s concert was to have presented violinist Matthew Yee and violist Zara Amendt. Laguna Beach Live! hopes to introduce you to them soon.

 

