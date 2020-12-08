NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow 120820

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow honored by City Council

At the Tuesday, Dec 1 meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council, Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow was honored by City Council resolution for his 20 years of service to the community.

“Steve has served the City long and well,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “You have provided outstanding service over 20 years to the City, and I want to thank you personally.”

Though his accomplishments on the Council over his 20-year tenure are many, they include adding new police officers and increasing the City’s Police Department and budget, opposing the county takeover of the City’s Fire Department, simplifying the Conditional Use Permit process for businesses, and designating the City of Laguna Beach as a World Kindness USA City.

“I am so grateful to this town for giving me the honor of serving them for 20 years – I am going to miss doing that, but I have never felt more hopeful and optimistic about the future,” Dicterow said. “I believe we need to act and work collectively to come to good decisions. That’s what democracy is about, and I see us on a birth of new democracy in this country and this City.”

--Release from City of Laguna Beach, Community Update

 

