 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

COVID-19: 2,613 new cases reported in OC 120920

COVID-19: 2,613 new cases reported in OC, ICU capacity continues to fall

OC Health Care Agency reported 2,613 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County today (December 9), marking a seven-day surge of 12,575 new cases countywide and 93,126 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity countywide continues to fall. The percentage of ICU beds currently available in OC has slipped to 11.2 percent unadjusted and 4.9 percent adjusted, a new metric released by the county today. 53 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

Sadly, the county reports that 1,633 people have died due to COVID-19 in OC. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including 25 new cases reported since last Wednesday’s report.

Anaheim experienced an increase of 490 new cases today; Santa Ana experienced an increase of 390 new cases today.

The county reports that 974 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+28 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 239 (+4 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 63,402 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID 19 County 12 9 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 9 20 2

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 9, as reported by the county

 

