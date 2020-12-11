NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Police Beat 121120

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Dec 8

Laguna Canyon Road & Northbound State Hwy 73 | DUI – Drugs, Possession of Substance Similar to Toluene

2:52 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and possession of a substance similar to toluene. Bail was set at $2,500.

Cliff Drive | 400 Block | Petty Theft

11:58 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of mail and packages from a residence.

Monday, Dec 7

Broadway St | 200 Block | Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License

8:03 p.m. A 49-year-old person was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bail was set. 

Glenneyre St | 900 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

10:54 a.m. A 58-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Sunday, Dec 6

Unknown | DUI 

A 36-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road & El Toro Road | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

5:07 p.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy St | 30900 Block | Brush or Vegetation Fire

1:41 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a vegetation fire on the hillside.

Rockledge Road | 0 Block | Trespassing

1:04 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. No bail was set. 

Cliff Drive | 400 Block | Property Found

11:26 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a deserialized gun found by a diver in the ocean, near the beach.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

