Guest Column

Another lockdown: How to mindfully get through it again

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

We’ve just been issued another stay-at-home order and I am finding it a little difficult, feeling stressed and overwhelmed because as a local business owner, I worry for many, many reasons.

Maybe you can relate – and maybe for you, it might be even worse.

Maybe you’re struggling with mental health issues from months and months of isolation. Or you’re trying to figure out how to pay your bills because you’ve lost your job or some of your hours. Or you’re dealing with a sick loved one.

If you’re in that overwhelmed place right now – if you’re frustrated and at the end of your rope – I get it. I really do. And I don’t have any simple answers for those very real, and perhaps seemingly insurmountable problems.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

I can say, though, that things aren’t always what they seem. And no matter what’s coming down the road, there are a few things we can all do to help ourselves get through this day with our sanity intact. So, we’re less harried, more grounded, and better able to handle whatever the future may bring.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/

Here are a few mindful ways I approach the day when everything feels like too much:

Only do what you can accomplish by single tasking

I find it incredibly hard to be present when I have to do multiple things at once, because I feel like I’m failing at all of them, and inevitably get caught in my head, judging myself and my efforts.

I also don’t enjoy anything when I’ve overlapped tasks – even if some of them individually could otherwise be enjoyable, like spending time with my son or writing. It’s like having twenty tabs open in my mind, with music and video clips and Netflix shows all playing simultaneously. All good things, but not all at once!

Even in normal times, most of us have to multitask – there’s just so much to do in a day. But still, I’ve realized I can ask for help with a lot and simply let some things go. I can wash the dishes later. Or make a non-cooked lunch. Or not do some of the little things I’d like to do, but don’t actually have to do for this site.

This isn’t easy for perfectionists. We want to think we can do it all – and do it all well. And if we can’t, we’re hard on ourselves. But I’ve begun to tell myself, at the end of the day, if I can’t reasonably accomplish everything on my to-do list, the problem isn’t me, it’s my workload.

So do one thing at a time, and if you feel you simply can’t, ask yourself if that’s really true, or if you’re just attached to your busyness – because you feel productive, or it gives you a sense of control, or it allows you to avoid emotions you maybe don’t want to face.

Practice tiny acts of self-care

There was a time when I thought simple acts of self-care weren’t worth the effort. I’m an all-or-nothing person! But a day with twenty-five minutes of self-care, spaced out, feels far better than a day with no self-care at all.

Here are a few more of my favorite tiny acts of self-care:

--Reading one chapter or a few pages of a book for pleasure

--Using a facial mask to feel cleaner and rejuvenated

--Doing absolutely nothing for five minutes – just sitting and letting myself be

--Calling someone I love to catch up

--Lying with my legs up a wall to soothe my muscles and relax my mind

--Applying lotion to my hands and massaging it in to relieve tension

--Eating something healthy or drinking a green juice instead of having a processed snack

--Doodling for a few minutes and reconnecting with my creative brain

--Checking in with myself and asking, “What do I need right now?” Then giving it to myself, whether it’s a break, a glass of water, or a walk around the room.

--Doing something I enjoyed a kid, like making up a stupid dance to a song I love

Practice what I call radical self-appreciation

I find that hard days are a lot easier when I’m easier on myself. Not always easy to do when the day feels hard because I often find a way to blame myself for the difficulty, like I’m just not good enough or strong enough. Or I didn’t make the right choices, and that’s why things feel so difficult now.

To counter this, I try to imagine I’m watching someone I love living my life and think of what I’d tell them if they felt overwhelmed or down on themselves.

I have even gotten into the habit of mentally calling myself “sister” sometimes – kind of weird, I know – because I am always highly empathetic toward my sister.

So when I’m struggling, I might say, “Sister, you’re doing great! No one I know can do as much as you, or as well!”

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Signs of the times – important ones to follow!

And then as a more preemptive act of self-appreciation, I try to check in with myself throughout the day to note things I’m doing well. And sometimes it’s not about doing, but about being.

Great job being understanding when you really wanted to judge.

Good on you for being thoughtful when you could have been swept up in your own stuff.

Way to go on cutting yourself some slack – right now – even though you feel like you sucked at life today!

I know from personal experience that hard times feel even more draining when we beat ourselves up every step of the way. It’s like walking through a storm carrying your own flailing, screaming twin on your back.

The storm won’t be any less ferocious because we’re kinder to ourselves, but the journey is much less taxing when we consciously choose to love ourselves through it.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com