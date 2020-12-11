NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Net-Works hosts Annual Christmas Breakfast 121120

Net-Works hosts Annual Christmas Breakfast and Celebration on December 20 

On Sunday, Dec 20, Laguna Presbyterian Church and Net-Works Community Church are hosting the Annual Christmas Breakfast and Celebration at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach parking lot at 286 St Ann’s Dr. The event will be held outdoors and at a distance. 

Breakfast begins at 9 a.m., and the celebration commences at 10 a.m.

Music will be provided by Zach Churchill, Eric Henderson, and Jason Feddy. 

Don Sciortino of Net-Works says, “It’s about making friends with the homeless of Laguna.” 

“Much more happens at a meal than satisfying hunger. Around the table we become friends, family, and community,” says Sciortino. “Please partner with us to give a special gift to our homeless friends of Laguna. We welcome you to be with us on December 20th at our Christmas Breakfast or to donate to ‘the gift of work to our homeless friends.’ Our Helping Hands FROM the Homeless Work Incentive has now given over 6,000 hours of work to many and have helped them ‘to come into a new season of life.’ Your gift will help more to do the same.”

Net Works hosts working

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Emanuel doing some work with Helping Hands FROM the Homeless on Arroyo Road in Canyon Acres a few years ago

Helping Hands FROM The Homeless has worked with those experiencing homelessness in Laguna Beach, giving them opportunity to work. 

Sciortino says, “Thus far, we have helped many homeless friends get back on track toward employment. Many people of LB have used our teams for projects at home or work.”

To help those experiencing homelessness by giving them something to do, here are two ways to do so: 

--A donation will enable some to get $14 an hour on one of our work projects.

--Give Helping Hands a project at your home or business (every worker is vetted and supervised).

Helping Hands FROM the Homeless is a work incentive of Net-Works Laguna Beach 501(c)(3). All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, go to www.fromthehomeless.org.

To help/give a gift for a homeless friend, contact Don Sciortino at (949) 328-7230, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., at www.net-workslb.org, via PayPal, or send a check to: Net-Works Laguna Beach, 303 Broadway, Suite 107, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

 

