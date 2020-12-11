NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

KX FM breaks fundraising record 121120

KX FM breaks fundraising record during on-air pledge drive

KX FM 104.7 in Laguna Beach recently completed its annual on-air fundraising event “KX Takeover,” where 53 members of the community guest-hosted radio programs in an effort to raise money for the nonprofit station. This year, the guest DJs cumulatively raised $85,854, smashing all previous fundraising records in the radio station’s eight-year existence. 

“We are still recovering from gratitude and awe at the support we received this year,” said station founder Tyler Russell McCusker. “Given the circumstances, we went in with low expectations, but it seems the community has recognized the hard work we have put in during the pandemic to prove our station’s relevance and importance in Laguna Beach, perhaps now more than ever,” 

During the five-day event, community members hosted one-hour shows, competing to raise the most money and win the “Silver Tongue” award, a custom-designed trophy by Otterbach. The guest DJs curated the music for their shows and took calls from family and friends who made on-air pledges to support the radio station. 

KX FM Loreen Gilbert

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Loreen Gilbert, this year’s Silver Tongue Award winner

Loreen Gilbert, President & CEO of WealthWise Financial Services, won this year’s Silver Tongue Award by raising $8,000. She joins previous KX Takeover winners Larry Nokes, Awakening Code Radio, Bobbi Cox, and Cookie Lee. 

“I am thrilled to be honored with the Silver Tongue Award from KX FM,” said Gilbert. “Our team at WealthWise Financial embraces the importance of giving back to our community. At WealthWise, we help our clients create a legacy, and charitable giving is one key aspect of that aspiration. It takes a village to make an impact, and we are happy to do our part.”

Community members Nia Evans and Brenden Hexberg came in second place, raising $7,655. Council Member Peter Blake came in third, raising $7,525. Other KX Takeover participants included Mayor Bob Whalen and his wife Kirsten, a Festival of Arts artist, Council Member Sue Kempf, Mark Christy and Team Hobie, IMAX filmmakers Greg and Meghan MacGillivray, Chamber of Commerce President Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price and husband Jerry, Chapman University Dean of Students, and many more. 

“I had the best time raising funds and awareness for our beloved local radio station,” said Blake. “I can’t imagine Laguna without KX!” 

FX Peter Blake and Stephanie Bachiero

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Council Member Peter Blake and wife Stephanie Bachiero, an accomplished artist

The content in this year’s 53 Takeover shows highlights the beauty, diversity, and strength of the Laguna community, with hosts ranging from people of all ages, professions, interests, and tastes in music. All shows from KX Takeover can be streamed at www.kxfmradio.org/takeover

KX FM is deeply grateful for the support it received this year and is proud to serve Laguna Beach, according to Russell McCusker. It is because of the community support that KX FM continues to be a source of information and entertainment for the community.

For more information on KX FM, visit www.kxfmradio.org.

 

