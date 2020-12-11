NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Sawdust Festival announces Home for the Holidays, A Virtual Benefit – and stays open, too

Happily, the Sawdust Art Festival is still open weekends through December 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though the concession stands and Saloon will be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

And there’s more exciting news: Sawdust will present a fun virtual benefit program titled Home for the Holidays, featuring performances from The Salty Suites, Victoria McGinnis & Mark Turnbull, and the David Rosales Trio. 

Sawdust Festival entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sawdust Festival is still in a Merry Christmas mood! Come Groove in the Grove!

The show, filmed on the grounds, will also include glassblowing and wheel throwing demonstrations, artists’ stories, and more. It will stream on social media on Sunday, Dec 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor Marketplace will offer a safe and intimate environment within Sawdust’s historical three-acre eucalyptus grove where patrons can enjoy shopping at leisure. According to the Sawdust Festival, it is the only art festival in Southern California that has been approved for this type of event at this time. 

Sawdust Festival tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Have a festive time in the canyon

More than 100 artists have been rotating through 48 spaces, providing plenty of options for every taste. 

Savor the excitement by taking a look at the photo gallery of fun booths, below.

The Sawdust is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information, go to www.sawdustfestival.org or call (949) 494-3030.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see slideshow below

 

 

