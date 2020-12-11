NewLeftHeader

 December 11, 2020

Interfaith Council invites Lagunans to participate 121120

Interfaith Council invites Lagunans to participate in a “Winter Blues” contemplative service 

Members of the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council will present a Zoom “Interfaith Winter Blues” contemplative service, which former participant Lisa Vanderbeek calls “lovely and soothing,” on Wednesday, Dec 16 at 7 p.m.

Members of the Interfaith Council include the Neighborhood Congregational Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, the Jewish Collaborative, and Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Interfaith Council poinsettia

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Not everyone will find cheer this Christmas, but there’s hope for all

As the Interfaith Council notes in its announcement, not everyone is excited and cheerful about the winter holidays. People are facing challenges including the death of a loved one, the loss of a job or business, facing life after divorce or separation, and experiencing the difficulties caused by the pandemic. 

These issues make it hard for many to enjoy jovialities, while the shutdown order prevents much in the way of small get-togethers, let alone parties. 

The Interfaith Council says that the service will focus on the joy and hope that the Holy One offers to people of different faith, and will provide a calming sense of peace during this unusual, unique, and sometimes challenging season. It will include prayer, readings, reflection and music.

To join the Zoom meeting, click here. 

The meeting ID is 833 1332 9940 and the passcode is 456611. 

You may also dial by phone at (669) 900-6833.

 

