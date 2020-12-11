NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

COVID-19: 3,250 new cases reported in OC 121420

COVID-19: 3,250 new cases reported in OC, 6 new cases in Laguna Beach

OC Health Care Agency reported 3,250 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today (December 14) – the highest number of new cases reported in a day to date – marking a seven-day surge of 16,922 new cases and 105,764 cumulative cases to date. 

Sadly, the county reports that 1,694 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

ICU capacity countywide continues to fall. The percentage of ICU beds currently available in OC is 9.3 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 53 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that there have been 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including six new cases reported today and 36 new cases reported since last Monday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 627 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 589 new cases today.

The county reports that 1,287 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+51 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 288 are in ICU (+4 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 66,597 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 14 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 14 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 14 20 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 14, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.