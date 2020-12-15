NewLeftHeader

 December 15, 2020

Guest Letter

Robert T. Braithwaite

President & CEO

Hoag

COVID-19 vaccine update

Dear Neighbors, 

Like many people around the country, I breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when FDA advisors approved recommending emergency authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine. Federal authorization could come within days, giving us the most powerful weapon yet against a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of 293,000 Americans. 

I know that there are many rumors circulating about the vaccine. I am writing to share my insights as the president and CEO of Orange County’s most trusted hospital – the hospital that successfully cared for the state’s first known patient with COVID-19. 

The vaccine is proven to be safe and effective. And it is our best chance at stopping the spread of disease, saving lives, and “getting back to normal.” I urge everyone to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing until we can triumph over COVID-19. And I ask for everyone’s patience and trust as Hoag begins distributing the vaccine, which will likely start next week. 

The Orange County Health Care Agency is expected to receive and distribute 25,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine (this) week. Hospitals will be asked to prioritize high-risk health care workers as part of the county’s phased rollout plan. Separately, long-term care facilities will work directly with national retail pharmacies to coordinate distribution of the vaccine to their residents. 

The phased rollout is well-defined and available here to review. While high-risk health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, that does not mean that all doctors and hospital staff will have priority access to the immunization. For instance, I, like my other non-clinical colleagues at Hoag, do not fall into Phase 1 and will not be receiving the vaccine right away. 

While we are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, we currently have capacity at both Hoag campuses, in Newport Beach and in Irvine. So, please, if you need urgent or emergency medical attention, do not delay seeking care. Our hospitals and urgent cares are safe, well-staffed, and committed to providing you compassionate and high-quality care. 

Please note that if a loved one is currently hospitalized at Hoag, our limited visitor policy is still in effect, but they are in caring and compassionate hands. Our gift shops have been temporarily closed for many months due to the limited visitor traffic, but we are making good use of the space for routine COVID-19 screenings for clinical staff. We will begin using other unused hospital spaces to prepare for staff vaccinations next week. This is a time for being flexible and adapting to change, and our health care facilities are no different. 

Again, our collective battle against COVID-19 is not over, and each of us needs to continue to do our part to stop the spread of the virus – stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when out, and refrain from social gatherings. But the expected authorization of the vaccine is the news we have all been waiting for, and I feel grateful to be able to reach out to you with this update. 

This has been a challenging time for all of us, and I am proud and humbled to represent the Hoag family of medical and support staff professionals whose excellence and tirelessness continues to keep Orange County safe.

Wishing you a safe and healthy holiday season. 

Sincerely,

Robert T. Braithwaite

President and Chief Executive Officer

 

