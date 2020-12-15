NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Coastal Commission hosts workshop on sea level rise 121520

Coastal Commission hosts workshop on sea level rise

The California Coastal Commission will hold a joint workshop with the League of Cities and California State Association of Counties this Thursday, Dec 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The discussion will look to opportunities for advancing sea level rise adaptation planning efforts along the California coast.

The agenda calls to “reflect on a joint statement and goals/priorities for the 2021 coordination of sea level rise” by the Sea Level Rise Working Group (SLRWG) and a description of “their potential activities and work products for 2021.”

Following the SLRWG report there will be public comments, followed by the workshop portion discussing goals and objectives for the local government SLRWG in 2021.

Then after a short noon-time break, there will be a final look at the observations on priorities for the SLVWG efforts and deliverables in 2021.

The workshop will be streamed live through Cal-Span at www.coastal.ca.gov (direct link here).

Written comments can be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Commission is committed to protecting and enhancing California’s coast and ocean for present and future generations. It does so through careful planning and regulation of environmentally sustainable development, rigorous use of science, strong public participation, education and effective intergovernmental coordination.

 

