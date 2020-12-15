NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Police Beat 121520

Incident Reports

Saturday, Dec 12

St Ann’s Drive | 300 Block | Possession of Burglary Tools

12:56 p.m. A 33-year-old person was arrested for possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $500. 

St Ann’s Drive | 300 Block | Warrant

12:47 p.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. No bail was set. 

Laguna Canyon Road | 1900 Block | Grand Theft

9:36 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a muffler and converters from trucks. The approximate loss was $8,000.

S Coast Hwy | 1100 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

5:26 a.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Laguna Canyon Road | 2100 Block | Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

3:02 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for attempting to commit a crime and grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set. 

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | DUI

2:01 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Dec 11

N Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Trespassing

11:10 p.m. A 46-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500. 

Laguna Canyon Road | 20900 Block | Vandalism

10:39 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding the theft of mail from a group of mailboxes. A male and female reportedly got out of their car and used a crowbar to open mailboxes. When they were noticed they reportedly dropped some of the mail and drove away.

8th Ave & Virginia Way | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

7:02 a.m. A 51-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Thursday, Dec 10

State Hwy 1 & Crown Valley Parkway | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Receiving Known Stolen Property Valued at $950 or Less

7:28 a.m. A 25-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and receiving known stolen property valued at $950 or less. Bail was set at $500.

State Hwy 1 & Crown Valley Parkway | Warrants, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

7:06 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested on warrants, for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $20,000.

Unknown | DUI with 1 Prior

2:56 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI with one prior. Bail was set at $10,000.

Wednesday, Dec 9

None

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

