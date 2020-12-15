NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Everyone seems to be watching The Queen’s Gambit, and that got Maggi thinking about chess. Who knew where she spied this nice chess table?

Mark Porterfield knew it to be the Ruby Street Park, at Ocean Way, and so did Bill O’Hare, Linda Potichke, Rebecca Meekma, Janene Freitas, Julie Ross, and Dave Phoenix.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Chess setup in the little Ruby Street Park

 

