 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Meowry Christmas from the cats of Blue Bell! 121520

Meowry Christmas from the cats of Blue Bell!

Blue Bell Foundation for Cats offers loving and compassionate care for senior cats whose owners can’t care for their pets any longer, because of relocation, illness, or death. This is their beloved cats’ retirement sanctuary. 

And life is never dull for these older cats in their spacious home in the canyon. Forty-one volunteers take shifts petting the kitties throughout the year – and take great joy in celebrating the holidays and their birthdays. 

(Because of the great care they get, Blue Bell cats live much longer than the average cat, so much so that Chairperson of the Foundation Susan Hamil has been known to remark, hearing of a cat that passed away at 18, “What, so young?”)

This week, the Blue Bell retirees are getting ready for Christmas.

Meowry Christmas mouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

What was that sound? Did I hear a mouse stirring?

Meowry Christmas paws

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

Here comes Santa Paws!

Meowry Christmas elves

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

Come on, you elves need to hurry up. It’s nearly Christmas and cats all over the world can’t wait for their new boxes!

For more information about volunteering or donating to this great cause, visit www.bluebellcats.org.

 

