 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 121520

By DENNIS McTIGHE

December 15, 2020

Beware the tides of December 

Dennis 5Laguna’s highest and lowest tides of the year are happening right now, a product of December’s new moon. Similar extreme tides will occur in a month during January’s new moon phase, and this process will repeat itself in June and July during their new moon phases.

These astronomical high tides will top out at around 7.1 ft here in Laguna and the following low tide will bottom out at around -1.8 ft. Nearly identical numbers will occur in June and July. The only difference here is in winter, the highest tide occurs around 8-8:30 a.m. and the following low occurs around 3:30 that afternoon, but in summer the highest tide occurs around 8-9 p.m. and the following low happens around 3:30-4 a.m. the next morning.

Local ocean temps are running at just about normal for mid-December at 58-60 degrees throughout the county. The coldest water temp for December 15 was 53 degrees in 1948 and 1978, and the warmest for the date was 65 in 1972 and 1997, both El Nino years.

On the weekend of December 15 and 16 of 1962, one of the biggest winter swells invaded all of California. A deep intense low with a central pressure of 970 millibars was centered about a thousand miles off the northern California coast, with winds up to 60 mph blowing over a half-million-square-mile expanse of ocean, triggering giant swells focusing on all of California and even well into Baja.

On the front page of the Sunday Los Angeles Times on December 16, there was a photo of giant 15-20 ft bombs exploding at a place called the Redondo Beach Breakwater, located at the south end of LA’s South Bay. On the second page, there was a shot of a guy named Jerry Wallner, a South Bay standout, dropping down the face of a 20-footer at a place called Lunada Bay, located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula only a few miles south of Redondo Beach. 

The front-page photo was taken by Dr. LeRoy Grannis, a local surfer and prominent South Bay dentist. In the foreground at least 200 onlookers were lined up along that stretch of beach, with all eyes focused on the South Bay surfer and surfboard shaper Greg Noll dropping down the face of a 20-foot monster, before the crashing whitewater swallowed him in the shore-break. 

I clipped both photos of that epic swell and put them in my scrapbook which I kept from 1962 until the October 27, 1993 Laguna fire, when everything I owned went up in smoke. The things you miss the most in a fire are old family stuff like old photos, scrapbooks, and all the memorabilia. Stereos, TVs, and things like that are all replaceable, but scrapbooks and so on are gone forever.

The December giant swell of 1962 put several places on the surfer’s map, like a spot in Half Moon Bay known as Black Hand Reef back then in 1962. Now known as Mavericks, it was given that name in 1975 by a Santa Cruz surfer who named the spot after his dog Maverick. Nobody rode the place yet back in 1962, but the spot was reportedly 50-60 ft plus, too heavy to even attempt. The first guy to attempt the spot in 1975 was named Jeff Clarke so BINGO! The spot was on the map. Nowadays when it gets big, the spot will have 50-75 people out.

Rincon saw its biggest swell since January 10, 1953 with relentless 15-18 ft bombs with few volunteers. Places like Blacks in La Jolla and Todos Santos off the Mexifornia Border were not yet household names, but the spot today by the name of Killers at Todos was off the charts at 40-50 ft. It only gets this big a couple of times a generation at the most. I was only a grom at the time of that swell, so I was only a spectator instead of a participant! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

