 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

The sun’s aura 121520

The sun’s aura

The sun's orange

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The sun is a powerhouse. About 600,000,000 tons of hydrogen are converted into helium in its core every second. The temperature of the sun is 10,000°F on the surface. That much power (a substantial portion of it being invisible to us) gives a bright, clear aura to the sun that is visible.

 

