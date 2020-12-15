NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Dr. Schott’s office teams up with The Sandpiper 121520

Dr. Schott’s office teams up with The Sandpiper to sell merchandise

Dr. Stephen Schott has practiced dentistry in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. He has also been a member of the Sawdust Festival and is active in the community. The Harrells, owners of The Sandpiper, have been friends of Dr. Schott and his team for many years, and Dr. Schott wants to help them during the pandemic. As a small business too, Dr. Schott’s office is hoping to bring in new patients while, at the same time, helping one.

Dr. Schott's group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The team at Dr. Schott’s office with Chuck Harrell, owner of The Sandpiper

Dr. Schott is offering an in-office “sensational whitening” ($125 value) to anyone who purchases two shirts from The Sandpiper or free X-rays and exam ($225 offer for new patients only) to those who purchase four pieces of merchandise from The Sandpiper. 

Buyers can show proof of receipt and call the office to make an appointment at (949) 499-5344. 

Dr. Schott’s office is located at 32322 S Coast Hwy, #A.

For more information about the practice, go to www.schottdds.com.

 

