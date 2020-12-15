NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

December Wave of Change campaign launches 121520

December Wave of Change campaign launches its fourth month with Secret Santa gift exchange

By DIANNE RUSSELL

This will be the fourth month that Meldie Moore, founder and director of Moore Law for Children, has put her “Wave of Change” campaign into action in the community with wonderful results for small businesses and nonprofits. 

In September, inspired from a quote of Mother Teresa, she made a plan to help her neighboring small business owners in Laguna Beach, even in a limited way. 

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” –Mother Teresa

Moore says, “So, I began a ‘Wave of Change’ campaign with my team that was just going to be a one-time event, but it was so great, we decided to keep the momentum going. I have put $4,000 back into our small business and nonprofit community in the last four months!” 

December Wave staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Moore Law for Children staff with their $100 bills and letters for the shop owners

“This month for our Wave of Change, we were joined by Lucy Watson Bookkeeping and several families who all supported Laguna Beach small businesses by buying locally. We shopped this month for a Secret Santa gift exchange and donations for foster children though CASA and teens in the Laguna Beach shelter Waymakers. 

The families who participated in December in shaping small businesses in Laguna Beach by shopping there included: The Contreras family, The Kruse family, The Barreth family, and The Mullin family.

December Wave sweatshirt

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Secret Santa purchases from Stitch and Feather and Quiksilver

The staff went to: Stitch and Feather, gorjana, Main Beach Toys and Games, Heavenly Couture, Cotton Place, Tuvalu, Candy Baron, Sunny Days, Nuance, Hobie, and Quiksilver.

Moore says, “The following is the letter my team gave to the stores they shopped in explaining our ‘Wave of Change campaign.’” 

December Wave gorjana

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Shopping at gorjana 

“I am so happy we can support your small business this month! As a small business owner myself, and resident of Laguna Beach, I have seen the suffering in our stores, restaurants, and service businesses this year…closed storefronts, empty stores and restaurants, and sales everywhere. My business also was affected with the school closures. My firm practices special education law, school discipline, adoption, family law, and estate planning. 

“In September, for National Small Business Week, I gave each of my team members  $100 to spend at local retail businesses on themselves. In October, for National Women’s Small Business Month, each team member got to choose between a massage, haircut or mani-pedi at a local woman-owned service business. In November, they each donated $100 to a local Laguna Beach nonprofit of their choice. We then promoted each business and nonprofit on our social media. Stu News has also included a story on this each month!”

December Wave gifts

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gifts for Waymakers and CASA

“For December, I am again giving each of my team $100 to spend in local businesses to shop for a (1) Secret Santa exchange for our holiday celebration and (2) for toys and gifts for children in foster care through CASA and a local Laguna Beach teen shelter, Waymakers. We did our shopping on Monday, Dec 14. Then in the next 10 days leading up to Christmas, we will promote your business by posting on our social media. Please check it out by clicking here. 

“Also, as a gift to you, I would like to offer you and each of your employees a complimentary estate planning consultation and 15 percent of any estate planning services or other services we provide. I realize the amount of the contribution is a small drop in the ocean, but my hope for your continued success is immense. 

“Wishing you a very happy, healthy and prosperous holiday season and new year!”

Moore Law for Children is located at 361 Forest Ave. For more information, visit www.moorelawoc.com or call (949) 336-7711.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.