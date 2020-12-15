NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

LPAPA announces winners in 1st Annual LPAPA Squared Year-End All Member Show

LPAPA in Residence, staying with the current COVID-19 protocols, presented its 1st Annual LPAPA Squared Year-End All Member Show through the online LPAPA Virtual Gallery and Dailybrushworks. LPAPA will return to a physical show when it is deemed feasible to do so.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is proud to present its 1st Annual LPAPA Squared Year-End All Member Show as a unique virtual gallery exhibition of 8” x 8” works. 

Over 190 entries were made by 81 artists, resulting in 161 Semi-Finalists showcased in the Dailybrushwork online gallery and 96 Finalists showcased in the LPAPA Squared Art Catalog, with jurors Toni Kellenberg (LPAPA Board Member), Bonnie Langner (LPAPA Executive Assistant), and Michele Usibelli (LPAPA Signature Artist) taking on the task of reviewing the work for these coveted spots. 

LPAPA announces Marshall

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Daniel Marshall, “Canale Deli’amore”

The show took on a little twist when it came to awards, presenting in two separate categories – a Signature Member category and an Artist Member category. In addition, a Facebook Peoples’ Choice award was presented through a LPAPA Facebook campaign where individuals were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite painting.

LPAPA is pleased to share the award winners: 

--Facebook Fans People’s Choice Award – Elisa Arancibia (Ontario, Calif.) – 

The Unsent Letter

LPAPA announces Elisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Elisa Arancibia, “The Unsent Letter”

--Artist Member Honorable Mention – Laurie Hendricks (South Pasadena, Calif.) – Fruits of the Fall

--Signature Member Honorable Mention – J. Ken Spencer (Blackfoot, Idaho) – A Piece of Paradise

--Artist Member Third Place – Levi Peirson (Whittier, Calif.) – A Rose by Any Other Name

--Signature Member Third Place – Daniel Graziano (Lancaster, Pa.) – 

Late Afternoon at the Cafe

--Artist Member Second Place – Yun Wei (Eastvale, Calif.) – Shells in Vase

--Signature Member Second Place – Anthony Salvo (Costa Mesa, Calif.) – 

The Last Piece 2

--Artist Member First Place – Krentz Johnson (San Diego, Calif.) – 

Quiet Perspectives

--Signature Member First Place – Daniel Marshall (Denver, Colo.) – 

Canale Deli’amore

All finalist paintings can be viewed and purchased through the LPAPA Squared Auction at www.32auctions.com/LPAPA-SQUARED through 5 p.m. on December 20, with the Semi-Finalists being showcased and offered for sale in the expanded online gallery show at www.dailybrushworks.com

LPAPA was founded in 1996 with a mission to preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic legacy founded by early plein air artists and promote the tradition of plein air painting in our community, across the nation, and around the world. 

LPAPA is one of the best recognized and most respected plein air art associations in the world with a growing roster of more than 600 local, national, and international artist members. 

In addition to providing opportunities for established and emerging artists to show their work, LPAPA has a strong commitment to education utilizing its Plein Air Project to benefit young and emerging artists and the greater community.

For show details, visit www.lpapa.org.

 

