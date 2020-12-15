NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

COVID-19: 2,173 new cases and 1 new death reported in OC 121520

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,695 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including one new death reported today (December 15). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 2,173 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today, marking a seven-day surge of 17,424 new cases and 107,937 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity remains low. The percentage of ICU beds currently available in OC is 10.4 percent unadjusted and 1.4 percent adjusted.* 50 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that there have been 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including three new cases reported today and 34 new cases reported since last Tuesday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 446 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 402 new cases today.

The county reports that 1,371 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+84 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 296 are in ICU (+8 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 67,699 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

