 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Police Beat 121820

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Dec 15

Cliff Drive | 100 Block | Warrant

11:43 p.m. A 22-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $5,000.

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Threatening Crime with Intent to Terrorize, Vandalism

5:24 p.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and vandalism. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crestview Drive | 2100 Block | Grand Theft

1:16 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a lunch pail with $3,000 in it from a vehicle.

Park Ave | 24000 Block | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

7:54 a.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Cliff Drive & Rosa Bonheur Drive | Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

7:15 a.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Broadway St | 200 Block | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI 

1:05 a.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI. No bail was set.

Monday, Dec 14

Unknown | Fugitive from Justice: Arrest without Warrant

6:28 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested for being a fugitive from justice: arrest without warrant. No bail was set. 

N Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrant

12:19 p.m. A 61-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for inflicting corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, co-parent, or dating partner. Bail was set at $20,000.

Sunday, Dec 13

8th Ave & Virginia Way | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance

6:35 p.m. A 38-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Mountain Road | 100 Block | Vandalism

2:42 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to graffiti all over the stairs and wall.

Cliff Drive | 1200 Block | Petty Theft

10:29 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding the theft of mail from a locked mailbox. The lock was reportedly bent.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

