 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

City of Hope: a safe place for world-class cancer care

During a time of pandemic and public health directives, people living with cancer may ask themselves, “Should I delay my care until COVID-19 fades away?” They want to get the treatment they need to fight a serious illness, and they also want to be sure they’ll be safe when they visit the clinic or doctor’s office.

The question is one that City of Hope Newport Beach addresses with the benefit of decades of institutional expertise in caring for immunocompromised cancer patients. Here, patients coming to start or resume a course of treatment amid coronavirus concerns will experience a highly safe and supportive environment. City of Hope Newport Beach clinicians and staff will continue to provide lifesaving care while taking every step possible to reduce the risk of viral transmission.

Michael Brown, a patient at City of Hope Newport Beach, talks to his physician, Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D.

“Cancer does not stop on account of a pandemic,” said Misagh Karimi, M.D., a medical oncologist at City of Hope Newport Beach specializing in gastrointestinal cancers and the Director of Clinical Operations. “Patients whose care teams take rigorous precautions to safeguard against COVID-19 will be best served by proceeding with their cancer therapy, in keeping with their physician’s guidance.”

With decades of experience providing highly specialized and compassionate care, City of Hope has implemented rigorous safeguards to protect patients and staff, including:

--Expanded use of telemedicine, allowing patients to see a physician from the comfort of home.

--A no-visitor policy to enhance safety and reduce the number of people in the office.

--Pre-entry temperature checks.

--Medical-grade masks worn by all.

--Physically distanced waiting rooms and infusion bays.

--Frequent and meticulous sanitizing of all areas of the facility.

--Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building.

If you have cancer, talk to your doctor about the best way to continue care during the pandemic.

City of Hope is now open in Newport Beach. To make an appointment, call (949) 763-2204.

This is paid content by City of Hope.

 

