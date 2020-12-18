NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Celebrate the season with pianist Scott Wilkie’s free 121820

Celebrate the season with pianist Scott Wilkie’s free livestream Christmas concert on Monday

As the saying goes, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is playing the piano loud for all to hear, and, well, that is what Pianist Scott Wilkie is doing this holiday season.

On Monday, Dec 21 at 5:30 p.m., Scott Wilkie will perform holiday songs with guitarist Pat Kelley, bassist Nathan Brown, and drummer Jeff Olson from his popular Christmas album, Joy, in a free livestream concert. The holiday concert event will broadcast live from Wilkie’s home and can be viewed via livestream at www.beachmusic.com/joy2020

“Some of the concert venues we usually play are closed, but I would never miss the opportunity to play some of my favorite music with some of my favorite musicians,” shared Wilkie. “This will be a free concert, but any donations will go to the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. It’s an organization that is very dear to my heart.”

Celebrate the Scott

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pianist Scott Wilkie 

Wilkie is a longtime fan of the Festival, and a frequent performer at the iconic arts nonprofit. Known for his fiery live performances, Wilkie’s latest album, Brasil, debuted at the 2019 Festival of Arts, and went on to receive critical acclaim as one of Jazziz Magazine’s “Best of the Year”. Enjoy a not so silent night with Wilkie who will accept donations during the December 21st livestream concert. These donations will go to supporting the Festival of Arts Scholarship program.

Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music, and theatre arts – including performance and production), Visual Arts, and Writing.

Many Festival of Arts scholarship recipients have gone on to have successful careers in the arts, including owning art studios, securing major roles in film production, and working in fashion, to name a few.

Wilke adds, “I want to share some of my favorite music of the year, and I hope folks will donate to the Festival of Arts in these challenging times, to help support all the great things they do for young artists and musicians.”

So, deck the halls and get rockin’ around the tree with an intimate performance by Pianist Scott Wilkie featuring his unique arrangements of holiday favorites, joined by guitarist Pat Kelley, bassist Nathan Brown, and drummer Jeff Olson. The holiday concert event will broadcast live from Wilkie’s home and can be viewed via livestream at www.beachmusic.com/joy2020.

The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.