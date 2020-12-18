NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Sawdust Art Festival to air Home for the Holidays virtual benefit on Sunday

The Sawdust Art Festival has been bringing people together for over 54 years. With new stay-at-home orders in effect, Sawdust’s Home for the Holidays virtual benefit on Sunday is designed to both delight and inspire. 

Sawdust artists and staff are proud of their resilience. In the face of daunting odds, the Sawdust Art Festival was able to pivot by offering a modified Outdoor Marketplace to help keep art and dozens of local artists afloat through the pandemic. Nonetheless, the Sawdust Festival and its artists have been heavily impacted by the loss of its summer show, coupled by the Purple Tier guidelines that slashed capacity by 90 percent and forced the closure of the Sawdust Saloon and concessions. 

“Our virtual benefit is packed with messages and performances that convey our special brand of magic. We wanted to find a way to softly share our need with supporters and patrons while at the same time spread the joy that we all experience at the Sawdust,” said Monica Prado, President of the Board of Directors. 

Local filmmaker Cory Sparkuhl spent over two days filming Home for the Holidays on the Sawdust grounds, editing it down to just under an hour. “Growing up in Laguna Beach, the Sawdust has always been a part of my life. Producing their virtual benefit is a perfect fit because I know all the artists and bands, making it super easy to capture that special vibe we all know and love.” 

Home for the Holidays features artists’ stories and demonstrations, a jolly appearance from Santa, and special performances by the Salty Suites, David Rosales Trio, and Victoria McGinnis & Mark Turnbull. 

All donations raised through Home for the Holidays will be split equally between the Sawdust Artists’ Relief Fund and the General Operations Fund, which will provide an economic boost for individual artists, and also help to finance the opening of the 2021 summer show. 

The Sawdust Art Festival is grateful to its many patrons, as exemplified by Cindy Shopoff, a Laguna Beach local who took part in the video production. “Visiting the Sawdust has become a family tradition. Our home is filled with art from the Sawdust, so I was thrilled when they asked if I’d share my thoughts as a patron. Our businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, including the Sawdust and its many local artists.”

The benefit will air on Sunday, Dec 20 at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed at www.sawdustartfestival.org/home-for-the-holidays, as well as on the Sawdust’s social media pages such as Facebook and Instagram. 

The Sawdust Art Festival is a nonprofit organization so all donations are tax deductible. As an expression of thanks, the Sawdust will be giving donors tickets and special merchandise for their contributions. 

To learn more and give early, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org/home-for-the-holidays.

 

