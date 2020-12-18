Holiday feasts for takeout from Laguna restaurants
By Diane Armitage
Can you believe Christmas Eve is just six days away?
Fortunately, a number of Laguna Beach restaurants are ahead of the curve with a variety of takeout/delivery options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This article lists seven participating restaurants, but more are on their way.
As other Laguna chefs chime in this week, I’ll be updating this “Holiday Feast” list in my Laguna Beach Restaurant Directory at www.TheBestofLagunaBeach.com – just click on the directory and check the “Holiday Offers” box for your options. (Don’t just wait for the holidays. You can also search all restaurant updates on daily menus and hours as we all support our restaurants in this “to-go” mode.)
Keep in mind: Resort restaurants that typically cater to holiday feasting families are not open this Christmas season. The restaurants at our beloved Laguna resorts such as Surf & Sand’s Splashes, The Montage Loft, The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Harvest Restaurant, and others in the area are only allowed to serve in-room dining options to their registered guests.
This time, I’m ordering the entries in the order they were received:
Nirvana Grille
Christmas Mix & Match. Chef Lindsay Smith will be offering a cornucopia of options for your Christmas feast in her online to-go menu. Choose your own brunch items or lunch/dinner feast items from a variety of proteins, vegetables, sides, and desserts. Consider, as example, Filet Mignon cooked to your liking, Basil Aioli Roasted Salmon, or Herb Grilled Whole “Loup de Mer” Sea Bass. Throw in cocktails or wines by the bottle, too. Create your own menu for two people or more.
Available for Ordering: Now through Monday, Dec 21.
To order: Order online at www.NirvanaGrille.com.
Price: Varies according to your order
Australian Wagyu option #1 is $395 + tax and gratuity
Frenched Pork Roast option #2 is $325 + tax and gratuity
Pick-up: Schedule your pick-up time for Christmas Eve, Dec 24.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Chef Lindsay Smith, owner of Nirvana Grille
Brussels Bistro
4-Course Prix Fixe Menus. Brussels offers three 4-course options this holiday season. The appetizer across all three options is a 16-piece “appetizer-verrine” – 4 smoked salmon, 4 crab claws, 4 shrimp, and 4 pork belly. All provide for 3-4 people.
Option #1 - Christmas Turkey Slices (Turkey Breast) and Gravy is joined with Apples & Cranberry Sauce, Gratin Dauphinois, and Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans.
Option #2 - Roasted Salmon and Spinach in Puff Pastry, Fresh Spinach, Mashed Potatoes.
Option #3 - Beef Wellington (Filet of beef wrapped in phyllo pastry) with Beef Reduction Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, and Green Beans.
The dessert across all options finishes beautifully with four fresh-baked apple tarts.
Brussels Bistro Available for Ordering: Now through Tuesday, Dec 22.
To order: Order online at www.BrusselsBistro.com. (Christmas Dinners cannot be shipped.)
Price:
Christmas Turkey option #1 is $80 + tax and gratuity
Roasted Salmon in Puff Pastry option #2 is $120 + tax and gratuity
Filet of Beef Wellington option #3 is $160 + tax and gratuity
Pick-up: December 24 between 10 a.m. and noon.
Broadway by Amar Santana
6-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Amar has created a feast that allows you to choose from two proteins at two price points. Each meal serves four.
Broadway Available for Ordering: Now through Monday, Dec 21.
To order: Order online at www.BroadwaybyAmarSantana.com.
Price:
Australian Wagyu option #1 is $395 + tax and gratuity
Frenched Pork Roast option #2 is $325 + tax and gratuity
Pick-up: Schedule your pick-up time for Wed, Dec 23.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Broadway by Amar Santana
As an option this holiday season, consider the heady eggnog concoction from Broadway by Amar Santana
P.S. Add Broadway’s signature eggnog, a 16-ounce bottle for $18 serves two. It’s made up of quite a heady blend of Cognac, Spiced Rum, Pineapple, and Toasted Pecan.
Oak Laguna
4-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Chris Mahler is offering The Oak Holiday Feast for 4 people.
The “Main Event” offers 2 Roasted Cornish Game Hens with fig glaze and wild rice and chestnut stuffing. His best-selling Beet Salad serves up arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and pomegranate. And sides consist of Cauliflower Au Gratin and Green Bean Casserole. Finish with Maple Pecan Pie (yum).
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Oak Laguna
Oak Laguna is serving up Roasted Cornish Game Hens to-go
Oak Laguna Available for Ordering: Beginning Tuesday, Dec 22.
To order: Call Chef Chris direct at (949) 433-6233.
Price: $170 (feeds four) + tax and gratuity
Pick-up or delivery: Occurs on Christmas Eve, Dec 24.
GG’s Bistro
Christmas A La Carte
Co-Owner Francesca is still devising a number of festive dishes for your holiday feast. While some items have already been posted, she plans on having the entirety posted this week.
One specialty you might strongly consider: Sea Bass with Mashed Potatoes on a Spinach Bed. Otherwise, choose from a variety of proteins, sides, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails, too.
GG’s Bistro Cafe Available for Ordering: This week through early Christmas Eve.
To order: Order online at www.GGsCafeBistro.com.
Price: Varies according to your order
Pick-up: Schedule your curbside pick-up time for the 23rd, 24th or 25th between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of GG’s Bistro
The Christmas Sea Bass option from GG’s Bistro
Driftwood Kitchen
4-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Rainer Schwarz’ Christmas-To-Go feeds 6-8 people.
He’s also offering two protein options as follows:
Option #1: Double R Ranch Rotisserie Prime Rib Roast with specific vegetable side of Grilled Jumbo Asparagus and Heirloom Carrots and au jus for the roast.
Option #2: Diestel Whole Roasted Christmas Turkey has its specific sides of Green Beans and Heirloom Carrots and the always-necessary cranberry sauce and sherry-sage gravy.
Either option also comes with Parker House Rolls, Driftwood Winter Salad, and Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (with atomic horseradish sauce). Finish either meal with a Traditional Christmas Yule Log “Buche de Noel.”
Driftwood Kitchen Available for Ordering: Now through Tuesday, Dec 22.
To order: Order online at www.DriftwoodKitchen.com.
Price:
Rotisserie Prime Rib Roast option #1 is $340 + tax and gratuity
Whole Roasted Christmas Turkey option #2 is $285 + tax and gratuity
Pick-up: Schedule your curbside pick-up time for Christmas Eve, Dec 24, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook
5-Course December Holiday Meal Box. The Sapphire team is offering this special through the entire month of December. The Holiday Box feeds four to six people. It includes two Grilled Bone-In Ribeye Steaks, four Grilled Salmon Filets, salad, mashed potatoes, farmer’s market vegetables, and homemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.
The Holiday Box also includes a $20 gift card for future use. Three special promotional wines are also available. Sorry, no substitutions.
Sapphire Available for Ordering: Pre-order 24 hours in advance of desired pickup anytime in December.
To order: Order online at www.SapphireLagunaBeach.com.
Price: $189 + tax and gratuity
Pick-up: 24 hours later during normal operating hours.
The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and the largest, up-to-the-minute Laguna Beach Restaurant Directory at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).