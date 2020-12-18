NewLeftHeader

“Boom Boom Bench” by Michael Stutz 121820

“Boom Boom Bench” by Michael Stutz reinstalled at Mountain Road beach access

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission has reinstalled the sculptural love seat by artist Michael Stutz at the beach access at Mountain Road. The original bench was created of weaved stainless steel and did not weather well in the oceanfront environment. The artist replicated the bench in bronze, a more durable material for the site. 

Boom Boom beach access

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sculptural love seat by Michael Stutz reinstalled at the beach access at Mountain Rd

Arts Commissioner and Sculpture Sub-committee Chair Donna Ballard said, “We extend our appreciation to the artist for reimagining this love seat installation. Changing the materials to bronze will ensure the longevity of the sculpture at the site for many generations of residents to enjoy.” 

The installation was originally installed in 2018 and included a rainbow flag celebrating the history of the site. A plaque notes, “This bench is a celebration of Laguna’s deep history of welcoming people of all walks of life to enjoy its beauty and community spirit.” 

Boom Boom closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Boom Boom Bench” installation

Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner said, “On behalf of the Commission I would like to thank Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima for originally funding this installation. It is through the generosity and support of our residents that we get to enjoy these installations, engage artists and celebrate our community.” 

The sculpture renovation was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

