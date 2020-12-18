NewLeftHeader

GUARDaHEART Foundation and Mercy Warehouse 121820

GUARDaHEART Foundation and Mercy Warehouse partner for “Operation Christmas Gift” tomorrow

The nonprofits GUARDaHEART and Mercy Warehouse have partnered to provide the communities of Laguna Niguel and surrounding areas of Southern California a gift certificate to shop at Mercy Warehouse on Saturday, Dec 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mercy Warehouse is located at 27671 El Lazo, Laguna Niguel.

In light of the difficulties facing us this holiday season, GUARDaHEART, a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit, has partnered with Mercy Warehouse to give away gift certificates to those family who could use a little help during the holidays. This has been a difficult year for everyone, for many reasons. The holidays can be tough even in the best of times.

GUARDaHEART and Mercy Warehouse are spreading the joy to anyone in need, be it a single person, single parent, or family in need. All are welcome.

If residents know of a family in need, please have them come and attend the event. They can sign up a www.GUARDaHEART.com or show up the day of the event.

 GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. The nonprofit’s mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide: “Learn. Detect. Prevent.” GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

In the early 1990s, Mike Hudgins, the founder of The Mercy Warehouse, was on a humanitarian trip to the impoverished city of Calcutta, now named Kolkata. While there, he decided that he would visit Mother Teresa. He wound up speaking with her in her compound while seated on a bench outside her bedroom door. She told him that he needed to, “look, see, and do something about it” – even in his own hometown. This became the driving vision behind The Mercy Warehouse. He began doing just that in 2008 during the recession and have been helping those in need ever since.

The Mercy Warehouse takes in tax-deductible donations of unwanted goods, clothing, and furniture. They then sort and store them in their 20,000 square-foot facility. The thrift store is open for sales every day.

They use the profits from those sales to purchase food for needy families both in this area and abroad. Through this process they currently feed over 1,000 people every week through the local food bank in Laguna Niguel, the weekly homeless outreaches into Santa Ana and Los Angeles, and through their sponsorship of three orphanages in Tijuana, Mexico.

Organizations interested in partnering with GUARDaHEART Foundation please contact Yvette Morales at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 244-9769

For more information about GUARDaHEART Foundation, go to www.guardaheart.org.

For more information about The Mercy Warehouse, go to www.mercyhouse.com.

 

