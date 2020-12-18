NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

The pandemic (and love) knows no boundaries

Many small acts by individuals in caring communities can still have a big impact during a crisis. A talented family seamstress in Nevada joined the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition in providing handmade, cloth face masks with colorful sea life images for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

The 30 facemasks for students and staff delivered this week offer another measure of safety for children – many from local low-income families.

“This has been an especially hard year for children and Francine’s face masks offer a needed boost of wonderful cheer for our next generation of young ocean leaders,” notes Jinger Wallace, who coordinated with Francine Beanan, an accomplished “quilter” living in Nevada, to produce sturdy double layer face masks ranging in sizes from small to large. 

The pandemic masks

Handmade face masks delivers to Boys & Girls Club of LB 

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition brings together local organizations with the common goal of protecting and restoring Laguna’s marine life. The Coalition was awarded the City’s Environmental Award in 2011 for its successful campaign to obtain citywide marine protection. Today members work to inspire people to support and care for Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas in order to attain a robust recovery.

Central to the Laguna Bluebelt is to build relationships and, through education, reach out to the public to inspire them to care for Laguna’s marine life. The Bluebelt participates in many local events such as KelpFest, LAM’s Art & Nature family event, sponsors the popular Bluebelt Photo Contest, and recently worked with other groups to raise money for the purchase of a refillable bottle fountain to reduce plastic waste on the beach.

The pandemic outside

Thirty face masks for students and staff delivered offer another measure of safety for children

“Providing the Boys & Girls Club with face masks made with fun marine life images is particularly important to us,” said Wallace. “The Bluebelt believes in helping our community and we’re grateful to have this opportunity particularly now. When Mike and I received face masks from a family member in Nevada who works with other volunteer seamstresses, we thought about the Boys & Girls Club members who may not have access to them. It was natural to want to donate face masks to such a worthwhile organization. We hope others will find opportunities to help out as we all battle our way through COVID 19.”

“Self-reliance and community support are traditions among the large California Beanan family now scattered across the country. We do our best to work with each other on projects while extending a helping hand to others,” said Laguna Beach environmental activist Mike Beanan, adding, “Kindness knows no boundaries.”

Working together protects us all. Teamwork makes the dream work.

 

