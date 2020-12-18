Less than a week until the holidays, no time to stall, stay local and shop small
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
This is the last in our series of shopping local for the holidays. This article features the shops on Coast Hwy from Main Beach/Broadway south to Thalia Street.
Even though, “The children are not yet nestled all snug in their beds; While visions of sugar-plums dance in their heads,” the days are drawing short.
However, no need to go far to finally finish your holiday list and breathe a sigh of relief.
Buy Hand
Owned by sisters Vidya and Kavita Reddy, Buy Hand, which has been at its current location for two years, is the place to go for last-minute shopping and at a big discount. They have a little bit of everything – jewelry, pet bling, and journals, all handmade and one-of-kind items.
Kavita says, “We put the whole store, even jewelry, on a 30 percent sale for December. We’ve never done that before. December 24 is our biggest shopping day. We’re hoping for the same thing this year.”
Main Beach Toys has been around for 50 years
If you’re looking for an old-fashioned toy store, look no farther than Main Beach Toys. They have everything you can possibly imagine: books, puzzles, trucks, games, beach toys. Manager Hattie Larsen says, “Main Beach Toys is a 50-year-old institution, and the owners are longtime Laguna residents.”
Just a half-block south from the toy store, The Village at the Cliffs Restaurant contains a group of unique, mini-shops, and galleries.
They include: Posh Galleria, Shelby’s Foot Jewelry, Viszolay Gallery, Gem Mountain, Toler Ceramics, Primitives Native American, Gems of the Sea, Mermaid Cove, Russian Traditions, Las Laguna Gallery, and Tiny Bubbles.
Laura Jane Collections
Tucked away in The Cliff Village, Laura Jane Collections just opened in August. Owner Laura Lambert carries a variety of lovely handmade items including her own brand of towels handwoven in Turkey of 100 percent organic Turkish cotton.
Laura says, “The towels are super soft and get softer and more absorbent with each washing.” They have multiple uses – as a beach wrap or scarf. She also carries adult and children’s bathrobes (that can be used as beach cover-ups). Her beach bags turn into towels, handy for a quick trip to the beach. She carries pillows and clutches made of silk and Ikat fabric, and a shipment of slippers made of the same fabric just arrived.
Rudolf Altdorffer, who has run Rudi’s Shells in The Cliff Village for 40 years, says, “We are still alive and would love to see your support.”
Faux Paws Artique is giving away a free children’s book to any visitor, books with hopeful messages and memorable Faux Paw characters
Faux Paws Artique is the perfect place for the pet lover on your list. CiCi Olson, president of Faux Paw Petique, LLC, says, “We are open and pawsitive that you will find the best whimsical gift for the pet or pet lover in your life – paintings, pillows, beautiful pet bowls, and ceramics. Come in to see our brand-new line of plush pet toys! Great stocking stuffers designed to amuse your furry companions!”
CA Surf N Paddle
Offering custom surfboards since 1985, CA Surf N Paddle carries a variety of products: Premium bamboo skateboards, inflatable paddleboards, bamboo paddleboards, along with a great selection of beach wear. Laguna Beach’s first stand up paddleboard provider specializes in lessons, rentals, and repairs. It is Laguna’s only full-service surf shop, shaper-owned and operated.
In Peppertree Lane, Le Rue du Chocolat creates most of their chocolates and candies by hand and uses the best ingredients to create the most delightfully tasting morsels. Who doesn’t want chocolates in their stockings?
If you have someone on your list who loves beautiful furniture and accessories, Cottage Furnishings is the place to go. Cottage Furnishings opened their doors in the Spring of 1997 as a family-owned and run business. Combining a love of the relaxed California beach lifestyle with a desire to surround himself with the people he treasured most, co-founder Lewis Tarter has created a store that welcomes all as if they are family, showcasing his favorite coastal inspired accessories, decor, and “one-of-a-kind” finds.
Jonathan Tarter invites people to come in and browse. A family-run shop – co-founders Lewis and JoAnn Tarter, assisted by daughter Aviella and son Jonathan – and Max, the shop dog.
Merrilee’s Swimwear is a local small family business founded by Merrilee in 1977, under original ownership and still operating at the same location on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach since 1986. Felicia Madrigal, Merrilee’s daughter, says, “We are proud to still be a part of the local small business community that makes up the fabric of Laguna’s small-town feel. We design and manufacture our own line of handmade contemporary women’s swimwear right here in Laguna Beach. Aside from women’s swimwear, here you can also find a nice selection of clothing, accessories, gifts, décor, and home goods that speak to the coastal lifestyle. Thank you for shopping small and for all your support over the many years.”
Merrilee’s has swimsuits and so much more
Dog Tub owner Angela at the door
Angela LaVelle, owner of Dog Tub, says, “Dog Tub has the perfect gift for your four-legged friends! Whether you are looking for treats, festive accessories, or toys, we have hand selected our favorite items from local vendors for this holiday season. Not sure what to pick? Give the gift of a clean pup or a gift card. We are open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. for those last-minute washes and gifts. Thank you for supporting your local pet supply shop!”
Laguna Handbags in Panno Plaza
Laguna Handbags has been in Laguna for 40 years and is known for their 50 percent off sign in the window.
This is just a small sampling of the abundance of opportunities to support our local businesses. So get out there and shop.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a goodnight!
