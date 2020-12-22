NewLeftHeader

Council votes to support OC Sheriff’s challenge to inmate release

Yesterday, December 21, the Laguna Beach City Council voted 4-0-1 in a special closed session meeting, with Councilmember George Weiss abstaining, to take legal action in support of Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes’ challenge to a court order regarding the release of inmates by joining the City of Newport Beach’s amicus brief in support of the sheriff’s legal challenge. A significant number of other Orange County cities have voted similarly to the join the brief.

On December 11, the Orange County Superior Court ordered Barnes to release more than 1,000 inmates from County jails (about half of the total inmate population), to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If the order stands, the inmates could be released in January. 

 Mayor Bob Whalen stated, “It was important that the City join a number of other cities in the County to sign on to the amicus brief opposing the judge’s order to release 1,000 inmates on to the streets on January 8. While the County has a duty to provide a safe environment to protect inmates from contracting COVID-19, releasing 1,000 inmates back into our cities is not the right solution. There has to be a better answer and by supporting this effort we hope that a different approach that better protects the public safety of our residents will be taken.”

The inmate release would include many convicted of serious, violent crimes, according to sources. 

“It makes little sense to me to place additional burdens on our public safety personnel at a time when the community is dealing with a rampant COVID infection rate and associated economic implications,” Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said.

Weiss explained his reason for abstaining on Monday.

“I abstained because the Newport Beach amicus brief was sent by the City Attorney only to the Mayor, City Manager, and Deputy City Manager and not to the four other City Council members. 

“No one should vote on something that affects our community that they have not read. Right?”

Councilmember Blake said he didn’t feel reading the brief was necessary in making his decision.

“I didn’t need to read this thing because as far I’m concerned, it was more ceremonial than ever. We’re just backing up our Sheriff,” Blake stated.

“We have to stand up for law and order.”

Longtime Councilmember Toni Iseman added, “It’s very complicated. What a difficult time we are navigating.”

As of yesterday’s COVID-19 update from the Orange County Health Care Agency, 1,512 jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

On Friday, Dec 18, the OC Sheriff’s Department announced that a 68-year-old male inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange had died that morning of medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, Eddie Lee Anderson of River Ridge, La., was booked into jail by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on July 1, 2019 on suspicion of homicide. Anderson is suspected of the 1976 murder of Leslie Penrod Harris.

Anderson tested positive for COVID-19 within the week of his death; he was transferred to a local hospital on December 13. He is the first Orange County Jail inmate to die from medical complications of COVID-19.

 

