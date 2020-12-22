NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Local carries on modified holiday “Toys for Tots” 122220

Local carries on modified holiday “Toys for Tots” tradition and delivers toys to Fire Station 1

For 20 years, during Hospitality Night, Laguna Beach resident John Campbell, president of John L. Campbell Insurance Agency, has collected toys for “Toys for Tots.” It was an annual tradition.

Campbell says, “We would have a Christmas Tree up with boy and girl gift tags at various age groups. During Hospitality Night people would show up for some great food (my meatballs are fantastic) and beverages, take a tag off the tree, and bring a toy by the office later. 

Local carries Santa and friends

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

John Campbell dressed as Santa with his friends at Fire Station 1

“We would generally collect about 60 to 80 toys from that one night. We would have our normal cache of toys that our employees donate plus we get a lot from our clients during Hospitality Night, but not this year,” says Campbell. “Then we would take the toys to the Saloon for their ‘Toys for Tots’ evening. The Marines would show up to collect the toys, and Santa (Chuck Harrell) would be there, too. Great fun and a worthwhile cause for people less fortunate than ourselves.”

However, this year the Saloon is closed and Hospitality Night was canceled, so Campbell had to adjust his tradition. But he still ended up with 34 toys that he took to Fire Station One last Friday.

Local carries Spark of Love

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Toys are still being accepted for “Spark of Love” campaign

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Firefighters’ “Spark of Love” campaign, which will run through December 24. The Laguna Beach Fire Department has been involved since the program’s inception and each fire station will serve as drop-off sites for new, unwrapped toys, or sports equipment. 

Any new, unwrapped toy must be in its original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls, tennis racquets, baseball bats, etc.) is not required to have a box or package. The fire department cannot distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets, etc.

Drop off toys or sports items at these four Laguna Beach Fire Stations: 

Fire Station 1: 501 Forest Ave

Fire Station 2: 285 Agate St

Fire Station 3: 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd

Fire Station 4: 31646 2nd Ave

For more information on the “Spark of Love” campaign, visit https://abc7.com/sparkoflove/.

 

